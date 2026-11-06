🎓 Jacksonville Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles

Jacksonville’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to college advising and corporate training. If you like helping people learn and grow, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into an elementary classroom and keep learning on track when the regular teacher is out. You’ll follow prepared lesson plans, manage the class, and support students while working within a large charter school network.

Employer: Little Fountains of Light Learning Center

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: In-person, early childhood

In-person, early childhood Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Lead your own toddler classroom, plan fun learning activities, and build close relationships with families. This role comes with employee discount, paid time off, and professional development support.

Employer: Mitchell Learning Academy

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: In-person, early childhood

In-person, early childhood Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Move between classrooms to support teachers and kids from toddlers to preschoolers. Good fit if you like variety, a flexible schedule, and being the extra set of hands that keeps the day running smoothly.

Employer: Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ)

Location: North Campus – Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $46,539.52 per year

Guide nursing students from application to graduation with advising, transcript review, and orientation support. This role sits in the Advising department and includes access to FSCJ’s benefits, retirement, and professional development.

Employer: Logistic Services International (LSI)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create computer-based training for military clients using tools like JavaScript and HTML. You’ll work with instructional designers and subject matter experts to build interactive lessons and simulations.

Employer: Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time management

Full-time management Salary: Not listed

Lead safety and technical training across a major freight railroad network, with a focus on Mechanical Department employees. Ideal if you have rail industry experience, locomotive engineer certification, and a passion for compliance and coaching.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.