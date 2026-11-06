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🚧 Jacksonville construction & trades: multiple solid openings
Jacksonville’s building scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. Here are several local construction and trades roles hiring now, from carpentry to plumbing and underground utilities.
Carpenter
- Employer: EquipmentShare
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on carpentry role building and repairing walls, floors, doors, windows, and trim, plus some drywall, basic electrical, plumbing, and concrete work. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) + match, gym stipend, and growth opportunities.
Electrical Mechanic / Journeyman Electrician
- Employer: JDP Electric
- Location: Based in Jacksonville, FL but working on projects in the Orlando, FL area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25–$35/hour (based on experience)
Commercial construction electrical work on ground-up and remodel projects, with overtime available and steady hours. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and sick time.
Experienced Pipe Layer and Tailman
- Employer: D. Armstrong Contracting LLC
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay (based on experience)
Work on underground utility construction installing gravity sewer and storm drainage systems. Good fit if you have 3+ years underground utility experience and want steady 40 hours/week with room to advance.
Plumbers Wanted
- Employer: Precision Plumbing, Inc
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25–$35/hour
Construction plumbing on residential and commercial jobs, installing and maintaining plumbing systems. Offers company truck and lots of hands-on work if you’re strong with tools and mechanical troubleshooting.
General Laborer (Part-Time)
- Employer: Challenge Enterprises of North Florida, Inc.
- Location: Mayport / Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $18.21/hour, benefits eligible
Support ship loading operations at Naval Station Mayport, moving and organizing supplies on Navy vessels. Good for someone who wants flexible part-time hours, steady physical work, and doesn’t mind working outdoors and on ships.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in the process.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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