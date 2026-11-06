🚧 Jacksonville construction & trades: multiple solid openings

Jacksonville’s building scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. Here are several local construction and trades roles hiring now, from carpentry to plumbing and underground utilities.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on carpentry role building and repairing walls, floors, doors, windows, and trim, plus some drywall, basic electrical, plumbing, and concrete work. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) + match, gym stipend, and growth opportunities.

Employer: JDP Electric

JDP Electric Location: Based in Jacksonville, FL but working on projects in the Orlando, FL area

Based in but working on projects in the Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$35/hour (based on experience)

Commercial construction electrical work on ground-up and remodel projects, with overtime available and steady hours. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and sick time.

Employer: D. Armstrong Contracting LLC

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (based on experience)

Work on underground utility construction installing gravity sewer and storm drainage systems. Good fit if you have 3+ years underground utility experience and want steady 40 hours/week with room to advance.

Employer: Precision Plumbing, Inc

Precision Plumbing, Inc Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$35/hour

Construction plumbing on residential and commercial jobs, installing and maintaining plumbing systems. Offers company truck and lots of hands-on work if you’re strong with tools and mechanical troubleshooting.

Employer: Challenge Enterprises of North Florida, Inc.

Location: Mayport / Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.21/hour, benefits eligible

Support ship loading operations at Naval Station Mayport, moving and organizing supplies on Navy vessels. Good for someone who wants flexible part-time hours, steady physical work, and doesn’t mind working outdoors and on ships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in the process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.