🤝 Jacksonville Community & Social Services Roles With Multiple Openings

Jacksonville has some solid helping-profession roles open right now, especially if you like working with kids and families. Here are a few worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Child Guidance Center

Child Guidance Center Location: Jacksonville, FL (school-based/community settings)

(school-based/community settings) Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $45,000 (plus extra pay for bilingual skills)

Work with children, teens, and families right in local schools, providing individual, family, and group counseling. This role comes with strong benefits (PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 3% match, licensure reimbursement and supervision) and a long-standing, mission-driven nonprofit focused on student mental health.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based case management role creating and monitoring care plans, advocating for patients, and coordinating post-discharge resources. Comes with Ascension’s full benefits package for eligible associates, including health coverage, employer-matched 403(b), PTO/holidays, tuition support, and strong professional development options.

Employer: Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Location: Jacksonville, FL (homes, care centers, partner facilities)

(homes, care centers, partner facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support children and teens (up to age 21) coping with a parent or caregiver’s serious illness through therapeutic play, memory-making, and grief support. This nonprofit hospice, repeatedly certified as a Great Place to Work™, offers a chance to be part of an interdisciplinary team focused on easing families’ toughest moments.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link and apply soon—community roles like these tend to fill quietly but quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.