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🤝 Jacksonville Community & Social Services Roles With Multiple Openings
Jacksonville has some solid helping-profession roles open right now, especially if you like working with kids and families. Here are a few worth a closer look this week.
Full Service School Therapist
- Employer: Child Guidance Center
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (school-based/community settings)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Starting at $45,000 (plus extra pay for bilingual skills)
Work with children, teens, and families right in local schools, providing individual, family, and group counseling. This role comes with strong benefits (PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 3% match, licensure reimbursement and supervision) and a long-standing, mission-driven nonprofit focused on student mental health.
Social Worker Case Management
- Employer: Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Part-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based case management role creating and monitoring care plans, advocating for patients, and coordinating post-discharge resources. Comes with Ascension’s full benefits package for eligible associates, including health coverage, employer-matched 403(b), PTO/holidays, tuition support, and strong professional development options.
Child Life Specialist
- Employer: Community Hospice & Palliative Care
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (homes, care centers, partner facilities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support children and teens (up to age 21) coping with a parent or caregiver’s serious illness through therapeutic play, memory-making, and grief support. This nonprofit hospice, repeatedly certified as a Great Place to Work™, offers a chance to be part of an interdisciplinary team focused on easing families’ toughest moments.
If one of these speaks to you, save the link and apply soon—community roles like these tend to fill quietly but quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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