🧑‍💼 Jacksonville HR Jobs: Multiple Roles from Entry-Level to Manager

Jacksonville’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level support to high-level compensation strategy. If you like people, process, and problem-solving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Guardian Demand Lab (Guardian)

Guardian Demand Lab (Guardian) Location: Jacksonville, FL 32216 (Hybrid remote)

(Hybrid remote) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO

Entry-level HR role where you’ll be the main on-site HR contact for a new Jacksonville office. Mix of HR support (recruiting, onboarding, time & attendance, employee questions) plus front desk and office coordination—great if you’re organized, people-focused, and want hands-on HR experience.

Employer: Suddath / NXTPoint Logistics

Location: Jacksonville, FL (Hybrid with up to 50% travel)

(Hybrid with up to 50% travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Specialized recruiting role focused on signing and onboarding independent contractor drivers and delivery partners for final-mile logistics. Good fit if you have 3+ years recruiting in transportation/logistics, like building pipelines, and don’t mind travel and a fast-paced, metrics-driven environment.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: City-specific ranges via KPMG’s pay transparency site (link in posting); CA range listed as $105,735 – $247,365 for reference only

Senior HR role owning compensation benchmarking, market analysis, and year-end pay planning for a major professional services firm. Ideal if you have 5+ years of broad-based compensation experience, strong Excel/data skills, and want to influence pay strategy at scale.

Employer: CSI Companies

Location: Jacksonville, FL (Onsite)

(Onsite) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–5:30pm

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, HSA with company match, 401(k), on-site fitness facility, award-winning culture

You’ll guide consultants through background checks, paperwork, and start dates so they’re ready for client assignments on time. Great if you’re detail-oriented, enjoy customer service, and want to become an expert in ATS and onboarding tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.