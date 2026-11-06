🎁 Free Jacksonville Finds: Wildlife Magazines & Pet Gear

Jacksonville neighbors are sharing a few nice freebies this week, from reading material to pet supplies. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: National Wildlife magazine collection

Condition: Not stated (assume used magazine lot)

Location: Collins Ridge, Jacksonville, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

A collection of National Wildlife magazines covering a variety of wildlife topics. Great if you enjoy nature reading, want photos for crafts, or need materials for school projects. Pickup is in the Collins Ridge area, so plan to bring a bag or box if you’re taking the whole stack.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 3 brand-new dog harnesses (small & medium)

Condition: New, with original tags/packaging, never used

Location: Gran Bay, Jacksonville, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of three dog harnesses in small and medium sizes. The poster bought several styles and sizes to test and did not end up using these. One is listed as a Top Paw Fashion Harness – Small, Pink & White Checkered with:

Size: Small

Small Neck: 14–16.5 inches

14–16.5 inches Girth: 17.5–22 inches (as listed in the post excerpt)

All three are completely new with tags and original packaging. If you have a small or medium dog and live near Gran Bay, this could be a handy pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Jacksonville tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.