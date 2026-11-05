🚔 Jacksonville Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Jacksonville has steady demand for security pros right now, from hospital ERs to logistics yards. If you’ve got good judgment and stay calm under pressure, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.73/hour

Schedule: Thursdays, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM, with options to pick up extra shifts

Flexible part-time patrol role at a technology-focused site. You get a steady “anchor” shift plus the chance to claim more hours, with benefits and a clear path toward full-time if you want it.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.25/hour

Schedule: Tue 12:00 AM – 8:00 AM, Fri 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM, Sat 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Unarmed patrol at a logistics and distribution site, with a focus on vehicle areas and access control. Good fit if you have at least 6 months of security experience and like a mix of patrol, reports, and customer service.

Employer: Signal Security

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Shifts: 8-hour shifts – Day (7 AM–3 PM), Evening (3 PM–11 PM), Overnight (11 PM–7 AM)

High-intensity role in a 24-hour hospital ER for physically fit, experienced security, military, or law enforcement pros. Expect constant activity, emergency response, de-escalation, and a strong focus on professionalism and judgment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—public safety roles in Jacksonville open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.