📋 Jacksonville admin jobs with multiple flexible roles

Jacksonville has a steady flow of office jobs right now, from calm front desks to fast-paced admin roles. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Location: Jacksonville, FL ( 32207 )

Jacksonville, FL ( ) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support funeral home operations with a mix of clerical work and in-person service. You’ll answer phones, prepare documents, help set up services, and assist families during visitations and ceremonies. A valid driver’s license and a high level of compassion are key for this role.

Employer: GIS Contracting

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Type: Full-time (expected 20–40 hours/week )

Full-time (expected ) Salary: $27.60 – $32.70 per hour

Great fit for students or recent grads who want real admin and nonprofit experience. You’ll handle general office support, CRM data, scheduling meetings and events, and helping with onboarding. Comes with 401(k) matching, health and dental insurance, PTO, and a flexible schedule, all in-person.

Employer: Shaw's Outdoors, LLC

Location: Jacksonville, FL (Westside)

Jacksonville, FL (Westside) Type: Temporary full-time

Temporary full-time Salary: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour (based on experience and work ethic)

Busy small office looking for a dependable, highly organized person who can handle phones, collections, filing, and general office work in a fast-paced environment. QuickBooks experience is preferred, and you’ll work about 45 hours per week, in person, with minimal supervision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always learn more in the interview and keep your options open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.