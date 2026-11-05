🚌 Jacksonville transportation jobs with multiple local driving roles

Jacksonville has steady demand for safe, reliable drivers right now. If you like being on the road and want work you can count on, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: S & A Transportation Solutions, LLC

S & A Transportation Solutions, LLC Location: Jacksonville, FL (in-person)

Jacksonville, FL (in-person) Type: Other (delivery driver)

Other (delivery driver) Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Drive a 26' box truck delivering to homes and businesses. This is a good fit if you have 2+ years box truck experience, can handle liftgate/pallet jack work, and like staying active with loading, unloading, and problem-solving on the go.

Employer: tempool

Location: Jacksonville, FL (apply in person at 1512 Millcoe Rd 32225 )

Jacksonville, FL (apply in person at ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, paid time off, paid training

Class B role that mixes driving large trucks and general labor. They want a clean 5-year driving record and strong physical stamina, and they’ll train you on the job so you can learn a new skill while earning steady pay and benefits.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Jacksonville, FL (within 50 miles)

Based near (within 50 miles) Type: Full-time company driver

Pay: $1,160 – $1,420 weekly average (at least $1,000/week guaranteed first 90 days)

(at least first 90 days) Sign-on bonus: $7,500 (paid over 12 months, for experienced drivers)

(paid over 12 months, for experienced drivers) Home time: Weekly

Haul no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook retail freight for Target around the Southeast. This dedicated route offers dependable weekly paychecks, paid orientation, PTO, holiday pay, and full benefits for drivers with 3+ months Class A experience.

Employer: Route S USA LLC

Location: Jacksonville, FL (in-person)

Jacksonville, FL (in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $310.00 – $930.00 per week

Schedule: Flexible

Use your own 4-door vehicle (2015 or newer) to safely drive students to and from school, especially kids in vulnerable situations. Great if you want flexible hours, have a clean driving record, and like work that directly supports local families. Se habla español.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles in Jacksonville open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.