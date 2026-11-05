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🚚 Jacksonville Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Jacksonville’s logistics scene is busy and growing, thanks to the port and all the warehouses around town. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced, hands-on work.
MCPP – Surge Support Material Handler
- Employer: Trinzic (spinoff from KBR)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (travel up to 70%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program with logistics and warehouse work for USMC equipment. Good fit if you have 4+ years warehouse/logistics experience, can operate forklifts, lift 50 lbs, hold a passport, and are willing to travel up to 70% and deploy on short notice.
Forklift Operator (Night Shift: Mon, Wed, Sat, Sun 6pm–4:30am)
- Employer: CJ Logistics America
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Listed as Internship (on-site only)
- Pay: $18.34/hr + $1.50/hr shift differential
Run stand-up/sit-down forklifts and pallet jacks to load, unload, pick, and stage product in a busy warehouse. Night/weekend schedule with benefits, 401(k), PTO, and tuition assistance, ideal if you have at least 6 months warehouse experience and like a fast-paced environment.
Warehouse Picker/Packer
- Employer: Keefe Group (TKC Holdings)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:45pm, overtime as needed
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed) + weekly performance bonus
Day-shift warehouse role in a non-retail, non-public environment picking, packing, receiving, and shipping orders. Offers weekly pay, performance bonuses, overtime, benefits from day one, 401(k) with match, DailyPay, and tuition reimbursement—great if you want steady hours and room to grow.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often train the right person who shows up and is ready to work.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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