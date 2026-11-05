🚚 Jacksonville Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Jacksonville’s logistics scene is busy and growing, thanks to the port and all the warehouses around town. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: Trinzic (spinoff from KBR )

Trinzic (spinoff from ) Location: Jacksonville, FL (travel up to 70%)

(travel up to 70%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program with logistics and warehouse work for USMC equipment. Good fit if you have 4+ years warehouse/logistics experience, can operate forklifts, lift 50 lbs, hold a passport, and are willing to travel up to 70% and deploy on short notice.

Employer: CJ Logistics America

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Listed as Internship (on-site only)

Listed as (on-site only) Pay: $18.34/hr + $1.50/hr shift differential

Run stand-up/sit-down forklifts and pallet jacks to load, unload, pick, and stage product in a busy warehouse. Night/weekend schedule with benefits, 401(k), PTO, and tuition assistance, ideal if you have at least 6 months warehouse experience and like a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Keefe Group (TKC Holdings)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:45pm , overtime as needed

, overtime as needed Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed) + weekly performance bonus

Day-shift warehouse role in a non-retail, non-public environment picking, packing, receiving, and shipping orders. Offers weekly pay, performance bonuses, overtime, benefits from day one, 401(k) with match, DailyPay, and tuition reimbursement—great if you want steady hours and room to grow.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often train the right person who shows up and is ready to work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.