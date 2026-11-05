📣 Jacksonville, FL Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Jacksonville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of mix between tech, healthcare, logistics, and even pro sports merch. If you’re ready to sell, lead accounts, or grow into management, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: RF-SMART

Location: Jacksonville, FL (Hybrid, US East Office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + commission (no visa sponsorship)

Entry-level software sales with 1–2 years’ experience. You’ll prospect by phone/email, qualify leads, and hand off to the sales team—good fit if you want to break into SaaS sales with structured training and clear commission upside.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,600–$338,300 + potential annual incentive

Application window: Recruiting through 12/31/2026

Senior leadership role in customer experience and Qualtrics for government/public sector clients. You’ll lead CX strategy, complex Qualtrics implementations, and multi-disciplinary teams—ideal for someone with 8+ years CX/digital transformation and deep Qualtrics expertise.

Employer: Acosta

Location: Jacksonville, FL (Hybrid: Tue–Thu in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $37,400–$43,000

Remote-first retail sales support role calling on independent grocers via phone/video. You’ll grow AWG/UNFI accounts, sell promos, and analyze sales data—great if you like inside sales + CPG/retail and want a structured hybrid schedule.

Employer: Florida Blue (GuideWell)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$292,500 (typical hiring range: $180,000–$236,250)

High-level customer engagement and communications leader for a major health insurer. You’ll own enterprise contact strategy across all channels, manage frequency capping and compliance, and lead a specialized team—best for someone with 10+ years in engagement/marketing ops and strong governance chops.

Employer: Principal Financial Group

Location: Remote, Southeast region (includes FL; preference east of Mississippi)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 base + heavy incentive compensation; pension eligible

External wholesaler role covering NC, SC, FL, AL, GA, TN. You’ll train advisors, support advanced business-owner cases, and grow life/disability sales—ideal if you have 5+ years external life wholesaling and current securities/insurance licensing.

Employer: Jax Spine & Pain Centers

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift

Salary: Not listed

Field marketing role for a leading pain practice. You’ll call on physician offices, manage referral relationships, plan events, and track outreach—good fit if you like healthcare marketing, relationship-building, and daytime hours.

Employer: Strategic Partner Solutions

Location: Jacksonville, FL (In-office)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Salary: $60,000–$65,000 base + commission

Perfect for someone with commercial/industrial electrical experience who wants off the tools. You’ll recruit electricians and cold-call contractors from the office—no prior recruiting/sales needed, training provided, with room to grow into full-time sales or account management.

Employer: Fanatics

Location: Jacksonville, FL (Hybrid: Tue–Thu in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Partner-facing eCommerce account role with the global leader in licensed sports merch. You’ll support key online partners, build performance decks, and turn data into revenue-driving actions—great if you have 2+ years in account/client services and love sports + digital retail.

Employer: Pharmacosmos Therapeutics Inc.

Location: Jacksonville, FL listed as an ideal home base (virtual/inside sales)

Type: Full-time, with ability to travel/deploy for field coverage

Salary: Not listed

Clinical pharmaceutical inside sales role focused on iron deficiency therapies. You’ll run virtual calls, build strategic account relationships, and sometimes deploy into field territories—best for someone with 5+ years pharma sales and strong buy-and-bill/hospital experience.

Employer: Samsara

Location: Remote, Southeast US (Jacksonville eligible)

Type: Full-time, up to 50% travel

OTE Salary: $198,050–$233,000

Technical pre-sales role supporting enterprise deals for Samsara’s IoT platform. You’ll run discoveries, demos, POCs, and integrations—ideal if you have 5+ years customer-facing technical experience, can code a bit (APIs/scripting), and like working with hardware + cloud.

Employer: Total Quality Logistics (TQL)

Location: Jacksonville, FL (100% in-office)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $40,000–$50,000 first-year minimum + uncapped commission; many reps reach six figures after ~3 years

Entry-level freight brokerage sales with heavy training. You’ll cold call, negotiate rates, and manage loads from pickup to delivery—great if you want high earning potential, can handle a fast-paced, competitive floor, and like relationship-based selling.

Employer: THG (Perricone MD)

Location: North Florida territory (field-based, must be FL-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$83,000

Field beauty sales and education role covering prestige retail doors. You’ll drive events, train store teams, manage freelancers, and push Perricone MD sell-through—best for someone with 5+ years beauty industry experience and strong event + team leadership skills.

Employer: Ajax Building Company (STO Building Group)

Location: Jacksonville & Northeast Florida

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Relationship-driven construction business development role. You’ll research the local market, build a pipeline, lead RFQ/RFP pursuits, and represent Ajax at industry events—great if you have 5+ years in construction BD/marketing/operations and like being out in the market.

Employer: Suddath

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Client-facing transportation brokerage role with a 100+ year logistics brand. You’ll manage shipper relationships, quote and price freight, oversee performance, and help grow accounts—good fit if you have 2–3 years brokerage experience and enjoy both ops and sales.

Employer: Love Florida Living Group powered by PLACE

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Commission-based only

Team-based real estate sales role with heavy training and coaching. You’ll lead generate, host open houses, write offers, and follow a proven 86-day launch program—ideal if you have or are pursuing a Florida real estate license and want a structured path to production.

Employer: Love Florida Living Group powered by PLACE

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Likely commission-based (license required)

Salary: Not listed

Support-focused buyer-facing role where you show homes, give feedback, and help write offers for lead agents. Great entry point if you hold or are completing a FL real estate license, love working with people, and want to grow into a full agent role with coaching and systems.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume plus a short note on why you fit that specific role can go a long way.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.