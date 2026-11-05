🏘️ Jacksonville Planning & Development Roles with Multiple Openings

Jacksonville’s growth isn’t slowing down, and planning pros are in demand. Here are a few solid roles if you like shaping how people live, work, and invest in this area.

Employer: Love Florida Living Group (powered by PLACE)

Love Florida Living Group (powered by PLACE) Location: Jacksonville, FL

Salary: Not listed (commission-based; potential revenue sharing, profit sharing, and investment options mentioned)

Not listed (commission-based; potential revenue sharing, profit sharing, and investment options mentioned) Type: Likely full-time, licensed agent role

This is a high-performance team ranked in the top 20% nationwide, with strong systems, tech, and coaching. Good fit if you have 3+ years of real estate sales, love lead generation, and want structure, training, and long-term growth.

Employer: Love Florida Living Group (powered by PLACE)

Love Florida Living Group (powered by PLACE) Location: Jacksonville, FL

Salary: 100% commission-based

Type: Full-time real estate listing specialist

Focus on seller clients, pricing, staging, and marketing homes while using a strong CRM and proven lead systems. You’ll go through an 86-day launch program where the average agent closes or pends 3.4 deals, plus weekly coaching and team “power-up” sessions.

Employer: HDR

Location: Jacksonville, FL (one of several possible office locations)

(one of several possible office locations) Salary: Range varies by state; HDR lists examples like $73,500–$126,000 depending on location, skills, and experience

Range varies by state; HDR lists examples like depending on location, skills, and experience Type: Full-time

Plan and analyze military installations and infrastructure—from facilities and housing to climate and flood impacts. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in planning, architecture, engineering, or similar, 4+ years’ related experience (DoD preferred), can travel, and can pass a federal background check. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and employee-ownership culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this tend to open and close quickly in a fast-growing city like Jacksonville.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.