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Jacksonville
🏘️ Jacksonville Planning & Development Roles with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Jacksonville’s growth isn’t slowing down, and planning pros are in demand. Here are a few solid roles if you like shaping how people live, work, and invest in this area.
Real Estate Agent – Top 20% Team
- Employer: Love Florida Living Group (powered by PLACE)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Salary: Not listed (commission-based; potential revenue sharing, profit sharing, and investment options mentioned)
- Type: Likely full-time, licensed agent role
This is a high-performance team ranked in the top 20% nationwide, with strong systems, tech, and coaching. Good fit if you have 3+ years of real estate sales, love lead generation, and want structure, training, and long-term growth.
Listing Agent – 100% Commission
- Employer: Love Florida Living Group (powered by PLACE)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Salary: 100% commission-based
- Type: Full-time real estate listing specialist
Focus on seller clients, pricing, staging, and marketing homes while using a strong CRM and proven lead systems. You’ll go through an 86-day launch program where the average agent closes or pends 3.4 deals, plus weekly coaching and team “power-up” sessions.
Military Planner II
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (one of several possible office locations)
- Salary: Range varies by state; HDR lists examples like $73,500–$126,000 depending on location, skills, and experience
- Type: Full-time
Plan and analyze military installations and infrastructure—from facilities and housing to climate and flood impacts. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in planning, architecture, engineering, or similar, 4+ years’ related experience (DoD preferred), can travel, and can pass a federal background check. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and employee-ownership culture.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this tend to open and close quickly in a fast-growing city like Jacksonville.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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