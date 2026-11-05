🏭 Jacksonville Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Jacksonville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from food and packaging to aerospace and testing. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations at a recycling plant, with direct oversight of supervisors, maintenance, and plant staff. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years manufacturing leadership, strong safety focus, and enjoy improving processes, logistics, and maintenance in a busy, outdoor environment.

Employer: Danone

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time , 2-2-3 rotating schedule (12-hour shifts, days/nights)

, 2-2-3 rotating schedule (12-hour shifts, days/nights) Salary: Not listed (role includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, and more)

Keep high-speed production lines running across packaging, processing, and warehouse areas. Good fit if you have industrial maintenance skills (mechanical/electrical, pneumatics, hydraulics), like troubleshooting, and want room to grow with a large, well-known food & beverage company.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: 10531 Busch Dr, Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, Onsite, 1st Shift (Mon–Thu 7:00 am–3:30 pm; Fri 5:00 am–1:30 pm)

(Mon–Thu 7:00 am–3:30 pm; Fri 5:00 am–1:30 pm) Salary: Not listed (role is benefits-eligible with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and more)

Not listed (role is benefits-eligible with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and more) Requirement: U.S. citizenship required

Work with composites and polyurethane to build parts for U.S. Navy ships and submarines. Great for someone with at least 1 year of manufacturing/assembly experience, comfortable with tools, lifting up to 40 lbs, and open to overtime and cross-training.

Employer: Nova Data Testing

Location: Jacksonville, FL (travel across Southeast & Northeast US)

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $18–$25/hour + 1.5x overtime, depending on experience

Entry-level role supporting Non-Destructive Testing on industrial projects, with no prior NDT experience required. Expect 50–75% travel, long shifts, and physical work, but strong overtime potential, paid travel/per diem, and a clear path to become a certified NDT Technician.

Employer: Flowers Foods

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $21.64 – $26.82/hour

Benefits: Health, 401(k) , paid vacation/holidays/parental leave, training

Health, , paid vacation/holidays/parental leave, training Apply by: 11/18/2026

Mix dough for brands like Nature’s Own, Wonder, Dave’s Killer Bread, Tastykake, and more. Good for someone with production experience who can follow formulas, track dough temps and times, and keep a clean, safe work area.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page. Don’t wait too long; manufacturing jobs in Jax tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.