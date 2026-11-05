⚖️ Jacksonville Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Jacksonville’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from law firms to big banking. If you’re in law, risk, or compliance, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution

We Are Legal Revolution Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $250K base + case-related bonus

Work as a plaintiff personal injury attorney with a fast-growing national firm (20+ offices, 300+ employees). You’ll handle high-profile, record-breaking cases, get early trial opportunities, and work alongside well-known plaintiff lawyers.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Location: Jacksonville, FL (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $31–$41/hour + overtime + annual bonus

Support a national civil defense firm on personal injury and construction defect cases. This role offers hybrid work, a 37.5-hour workweek, strong benefits, and clear paths for growth if you like fast-paced litigation and trial prep.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Jacksonville, FL (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $119,765 – $140,900/year

Serve as a risk and compliance advisor for prepaid products, working across product, tech, fraud, and legal teams. This is a senior role with hybrid/flexible schedule, deep involvement in product design, and a full corporate benefits package.

Employer: Jimerson Birr, P.A.

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an award-winning business litigation firm supporting attorneys with research, drafting, e-discovery, and court filings. Ideal if you have 5+ years’ paralegal experience and want real ownership, growth, and a structured, professional environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—legal and compliance roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.