💻 Jacksonville IT Jobs with Multiple $180K+ Openings

Jacksonville’s tech scene is heavy on consulting, AI, and enterprise systems right now. Lots of remote‑flex roles are listed with Jax as a hub, plus a few hands‑on jobs that keep you close to the hardware.

Below are several standout Information Technology openings tied to Jacksonville, FL.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Jacksonville, FL (Government & Public Services clients)

(Government & Public Services clients) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $128,000 – $252,000

Highlights: Lead technical design, configuration, and integration of OneStream for budgeting and planning, mainly for federal use cases. Requires OneStream certification and an active Secret clearance, plus 4+ years of OneStream or similar EPM experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Jacksonville, FL (Government Solutions & Innovation)

(Government Solutions & Innovation) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,700 – $197,800

Highlights: Senior data science lead role driving ML, deep learning, and LLM/RAG solutions on platforms like AWS, Databricks, Snowflake. You’ll manage workstreams, mentor data scientists, and own end‑to‑end model deployment and MLOps.

Employer: VeriiPro

VeriiPro Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Focus on vulnerability management, remediation, and app deployments across Dev/UAT/Prod. Good fit if you’re strong in security patching, risk assessment, and web hosting operations and like working directly with clients.

Employer: Nemours Children’s Health

Location: Jacksonville, FL (remote option; must live in an approved state)

(remote option; must live in an approved state) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Own integrations for Oracle Fusion (HCM, Financials, SCM, PPM) using OIC, OTBI, BIP, HDL, BICC, SQL, REST/SOAP. Great for someone with at least 1 year of Oracle SaaS integration experience who wants to support a large pediatric health system.

Employer: Florida Blue / GuideWell

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Full-time, senior leadership Salary: $180,000 – $292,500 (typical hiring range $180,000 – $236,250 )

(typical hiring range ) Highlights: Lead an enterprise Voice of the Customer and data science function across nine customer groups. Own predictive models (NPS, retention, CAHPS, etc.), analytics standards, and a mixed team of analysts and data scientists.

Employer: Trinzic (spin‑off from KBR Mission Technology Solutions )

Trinzic (spin‑off from ) Location: Jacksonville, FL for initial training; long‑term in Subic Bay, Philippines

for initial training; long‑term in Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Configure and secure networks supporting a US Marine Corps prepositioning program. Starts with onboarding in Jacksonville, then moves overseas. Requires 10+ years IT/network experience, ability to obtain DoD Secret clearance, passport, and work visa.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Jacksonville, FL (location open/anywhere in US)

(location open/anywhere in US) Type: Full-time, consulting

Full-time, consulting Salary (all US offices except select high-cost markets): $142,600 – $261,500

Highlights: Manage SAP S/4HANA + MES integrations, connecting ERP with SAP Digital Manufacturing, SAP ME/MII, or third‑party MES. Ideal if you have 4–6+ years in SAP manufacturing, multiple implementations, and are open to 40–60% travel.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Jacksonville, FL (location open/anywhere in US)

(location open/anywhere in US) Type: Full-time, consulting

Full-time, consulting Salary (all US offices except select high-cost markets): $144,900 – $265,800

Highlights: Lead cybersecurity workstreams in SAP transformations (S/4HANA, ECC, RISE). Blend SAP security architecture, IAM, data protection, cloud security, and program leadership. Great for someone with 5+ years security consulting and SAP cyber experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, consulting

Full-time, consulting Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Highlights: Lead shop‑floor digitization and MES implementations tied into ERP, automation, and data platforms. Requires 7+ years manufacturing operations and 3+ years MES configuration/integration, plus comfort with SQL and Power BI and up to 50% travel.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Highlights: Hands‑on Oracle HCM Cloud work across Core HR, absence, benefits, comp, payroll, and time & labor. Good fit if you have 3+ years experience and want to grow in HR tech, data conversion, testing, and reporting (BI Publisher, SQL).

Employer: Vireo

Location: Jacksonville, FL (role supports MD location; 60–70% weekly travel)

(role supports MD location; 60–70% weekly travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000 – $70,000

Highlights: Level 1–2 support across Windows/macOS/Android, Azure/Entra ID, Microsoft 365, networking, POS, surveillance, and e‑commerce. Great if you like variety, field work, and a fast‑growing cannabis tech environment.

Employer: Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Own strategy and roadmap for AI‑powered apps and data products in mortgage/markets. Heavy focus on workflow redesign around AI, LLM/RAG literacy, evaluation design, and human‑in‑the‑loop. Ideal for a mid‑level PM with 6+ years in AI/ML or data products.

Employer: Vireo Health

Location: Jacksonville, FL, US (supports MD location; 60–70% weekly travel)

(supports MD location; 60–70% weekly travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000 – $70,000

Highlights: Same role as above, posted on Indeed—good to bookmark both links in case one closes. Strong mix of end‑user support, Microsoft 365, networking, and field work with solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Jacksonville, FL (location open/anywhere in US)

(location open/anywhere in US) Type: Full-time, consulting

Full-time, consulting Salary (all US offices except select high-cost markets): $142,600 – $261,500

Highlights: Lead policy admin platform modernizations for life, annuity, and group benefits. You’ll manage large programs, work with platforms like FAST, FINEOS, ALIP, OIPA, DXC, LifePro, and oversee integrations, data migration, and releases.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Jacksonville, FL (location open/anywhere in US)

(location open/anywhere in US) Type: Full-time, consulting

Full-time, consulting Salary (all US offices except select high-cost markets): $102,500 – $187,900

Highlights: Senior consultant role supporting life/annuity/group benefits platform programs. You’ll help manage delivery, integrations, and data migration on modern PAS platforms, with strong exposure to Agile/SAFe and multi‑vendor environments.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—these higher‑paying tech roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.