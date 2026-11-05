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💻 Jacksonville IT Jobs with Multiple $180K+ Openings
Jacksonville’s tech scene is heavy on consulting, AI, and enterprise systems right now. Lots of remote‑flex roles are listed with Jax as a hub, plus a few hands‑on jobs that keep you close to the hardware.
Below are several standout Information Technology openings tied to Jacksonville, FL.
OneStream Developer Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (Government & Public Services clients)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $128,000 – $252,000
- Highlights: Lead technical design, configuration, and integration of OneStream for budgeting and planning, mainly for federal use cases. Requires OneStream certification and an active Secret clearance, plus 4+ years of OneStream or similar EPM experience.
Lead AI and Data Science Engineer II
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (Government Solutions & Innovation)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,700 – $197,800
- Highlights: Senior data science lead role driving ML, deep learning, and LLM/RAG solutions on platforms like AWS, Databricks, Snowflake. You’ll manage workstreams, mentor data scientists, and own end‑to‑end model deployment and MLOps.
Web Hosting Operations Engineer
- Employer: VeriiPro
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Focus on vulnerability management, remediation, and app deployments across Dev/UAT/Prod. Good fit if you’re strong in security patching, risk assessment, and web hosting operations and like working directly with clients.
Integration Solutions Engineer
- Employer: Nemours Children’s Health
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (remote option; must live in an approved state)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Own integrations for Oracle Fusion (HCM, Financials, SCM, PPM) using OIC, OTBI, BIP, HDL, BICC, SQL, REST/SOAP. Great for someone with at least 1 year of Oracle SaaS integration experience who wants to support a large pediatric health system.
Sr Director VOC Intelligence / Principal Experience Intelligence
- Employer: Florida Blue / GuideWell
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, senior leadership
- Salary: $180,000 – $292,500 (typical hiring range $180,000 – $236,250)
- Highlights: Lead an enterprise Voice of the Customer and data science function across nine customer groups. Own predictive models (NPS, retention, CAHPS, etc.), analytics standards, and a mixed team of analysts and data scientists.
MCPP Philippines: Network Engineer
- Employer: Trinzic (spin‑off from KBR Mission Technology Solutions)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL for initial training; long‑term in Subic Bay, Philippines
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Configure and secure networks supporting a US Marine Corps prepositioning program. Starts with onboarding in Jacksonville, then moves overseas. Requires 10+ years IT/network experience, ability to obtain DoD Secret clearance, passport, and work visa.
SAP – Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (location open/anywhere in US)
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary (all US offices except select high-cost markets): $142,600 – $261,500
- Highlights: Manage SAP S/4HANA + MES integrations, connecting ERP with SAP Digital Manufacturing, SAP ME/MII, or third‑party MES. Ideal if you have 4–6+ years in SAP manufacturing, multiple implementations, and are open to 40–60% travel.
Cyber – SAP Cybersecurity Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (location open/anywhere in US)
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary (all US offices except select high-cost markets): $144,900 – $265,800
- Highlights: Lead cybersecurity workstreams in SAP transformations (S/4HANA, ECC, RISE). Blend SAP security architecture, IAM, data protection, cloud security, and program leadership. Great for someone with 5+ years security consulting and SAP cyber experience.
MES Developer Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
- Highlights: Lead shop‑floor digitization and MES implementations tied into ERP, automation, and data platforms. Requires 7+ years manufacturing operations and 3+ years MES configuration/integration, plus comfort with SQL and Power BI and up to 50% travel.
Oracle HCM Implementation Consultant – Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000
- Highlights: Hands‑on Oracle HCM Cloud work across Core HR, absence, benefits, comp, payroll, and time & labor. Good fit if you have 3+ years experience and want to grow in HR tech, data conversion, testing, and reporting (BI Publisher, SQL).
IT Support Specialist
- Employer: Vireo
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (role supports MD location; 60–70% weekly travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $70,000
- Highlights: Level 1–2 support across Windows/macOS/Android, Azure/Entra ID, Microsoft 365, networking, POS, surveillance, and e‑commerce. Great if you like variety, field work, and a fast‑growing cannabis tech environment.
AI and Data Product Manager
- Employer: Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Own strategy and roadmap for AI‑powered apps and data products in mortgage/markets. Heavy focus on workflow redesign around AI, LLM/RAG literacy, evaluation design, and human‑in‑the‑loop. Ideal for a mid‑level PM with 6+ years in AI/ML or data products.
IT Support Specialist
- Employer: Vireo Health
- Location: Jacksonville, FL, US (supports MD location; 60–70% weekly travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $70,000
- Highlights: Same role as above, posted on Indeed—good to bookmark both links in case one closes. Strong mix of end‑user support, Microsoft 365, networking, and field work with solid benefits and PTO.
FSO – Insurance Life & Group Transformation – Policy Admin Tech Consulting Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (location open/anywhere in US)
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary (all US offices except select high-cost markets): $142,600 – $261,500
- Highlights: Lead policy admin platform modernizations for life, annuity, and group benefits. You’ll manage large programs, work with platforms like FAST, FINEOS, ALIP, OIPA, DXC, LifePro, and oversee integrations, data migration, and releases.
FSO – Insurance Life & Group Transformation – Technology Consulting Senior
- Employer: EY
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (location open/anywhere in US)
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary (all US offices except select high-cost markets): $102,500 – $187,900
- Highlights: Senior consultant role supporting life/annuity/group benefits platform programs. You’ll help manage delivery, integrations, and data migration on modern PAS platforms, with strong exposure to Agile/SAFe and multi‑vendor environments.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—these higher‑paying tech roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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