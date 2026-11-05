👔 Jacksonville, FL Executive Roles With Multiple $150K+ Openings

Jacksonville’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for people who can drive growth, transformation, and big teams. Here are several high‑impact executive and management roles hiring today.

Employer: RS&H

RS&H Location: Jacksonville, FL (hybrid, travel up to ~30%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead digital strategy for RS&H’s Construction Management group, from BIM/VDC and reality capture to data and field tech. You’ll set standards nationwide, build a digital team, and work directly with senior leadership at a 100% employee‑owned, nationally recognized A/E/C firm.

Employer: Industrial Electric Mfg. (IEM)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000 – $165,000

Own a major enterprise customer program for a fast‑growing power equipment manufacturer. This role blends client leadership, supply chain, and data‑driven planning to keep high‑volume, complex electrical systems on time and on budget.

Employer: Florida Blue

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary range: $180,000 – $292,500 (typical hiring range $180,000 – $236,250)

Senior enterprise leader driving customer and member experience across health services, commercial and government markets. You’ll run a high‑performing advisory team, own CX portfolio strategy, and be accountable for big outcomes like retention, NPS, and publicly reported scores.

Employer: bioLytical Laboratories

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Executive role building a new Scientific Affairs function for a global rapid diagnostics company (INSTI® HIV and more). You’ll set U.S. scientific strategy, lead teams, guide FDA pathways, and turn breakthrough science into commercial products, with up to 30% travel.

Employer: FIS

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary range: $177,200 – $301,250 (plus potential bonus/commission)

High‑visibility fintech leadership role owning long‑term growth for top enterprise clients. You’ll be the C‑suite‑level advisor, lead cross‑functional teams, and drive revenue, retention, and transformation across a global financial technology portfolio.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jacksonville, FL (travel up to ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary range: $155,600 – $306,800

Manager role in Deloitte’s tech strategy practice, leading strategy and transformation workstreams for large clients. You’ll guide operating model and growth initiatives, manage teams, and present directly to executives. Recruiting runs through 12/31/2026.

Employer: International Management Company, LLC (IMC)

Location: Jacksonville, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $120,000 per year

Lead day‑to‑day field operations for commercial projects with a Northeast Florida real estate firm. You’ll run schedules, subs, safety, inspections, and quality, with a solid benefits package including 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Jacksonville Housing Authority

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, Executive

Full-time, Executive Salary: TBD

Top leadership role overseeing public housing, Section 8, affordable housing, and neighborhood development citywide. You’ll report to the Board of Commissioners, guide strategy and budgets, and represent JHA with HUD, community partners, and residents.

If one of these roles fits your background, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.