🎓 Jacksonville Education Jobs with Multiple Teaching Opportunities

Jacksonville’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood to technical trades. Here are several teaching and training roles hiring across the city.

Employer: Tulsa Welding School

Tulsa Welding School Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Adjunct / Part-time (B2B corporate training)

Adjunct / Part-time (B2B corporate training) Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on corporate electrical training, blending classroom teaching with hands-on labs for business clients. Good fit if you have a strong technical background and enjoy curriculum development and mentoring adult learners.

Employer: TWS Acquisition Corporation

TWS Acquisition Corporation Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Likely full-time instructor (B2B technical training)

Likely full-time instructor (B2B technical training) Salary: Not listed

Teach HVAC and electrical systems to corporate learners, with a mix of theory, labs, and custom training for industry partners. Ideal if you know building systems and want to design advanced training modules for working professionals.

Employer: Little Britches Academy

Location: Jacksonville, FL 32257 (Mandarin)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour

Teach in a long-standing local preschool with CDA scholarship + $1,000 bonus and annual Guiding Stars bonuses (3–4k for CDA staff). Comes with 401(k) + match, strong PTO and holiday package, childcare discounts, and lots of teacher-focused perks.

Employer: English 1

English 1 Location: Based in Jacksonville listing; roles across China, Vietnam, Indonesia

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Great for new grads or career changers who want to teach English overseas. Includes performance bonus, paid leave, flight allowance, health insurance, sponsored work visa, free TEFL certification, and free Mandarin lessons.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Premium Retail Services Location: Jacksonville, FL (field-based)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive with benefits (exact amount not listed)

Train merchandisers in Walmart stores on product knowledge and merchandising standards. Good if you like coaching adults, traveling within about 75 miles, and mixing retail work with hands-on training.

Employer: Eckerd Connects – Jacksonville Job Corps

Location: 4811 Payne Stewart, Jacksonville, FL 32209

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $57,000 per year

Teach academic subjects to young adults (16–24) in a career training program, with a focus on motivation and strong classroom management. Offers low-cost medical, dental, vision, 19 days PTO in year one, retirement match up to 5%, and is PSLF-eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many schools and training centers keep resumes on file for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.