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Jacksonville
🎓 Jacksonville Education Jobs with Multiple Teaching Opportunities
2 days ago
Jacksonville’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood to technical trades. Here are several teaching and training roles hiring across the city.
Adjunct Electrical Instructor – B2B
- Employer: Tulsa Welding School
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Adjunct / Part-time (B2B corporate training)
- Salary: Not listed
This role focuses on corporate electrical training, blending classroom teaching with hands-on labs for business clients. Good fit if you have a strong technical background and enjoy curriculum development and mentoring adult learners.
HVAC & Electrical Applications Instructor – B2B
- Employer: TWS Acquisition Corporation
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type: Likely full-time instructor (B2B technical training)
- Salary: Not listed
Teach HVAC and electrical systems to corporate learners, with a mix of theory, labs, and custom training for industry partners. Ideal if you know building systems and want to design advanced training modules for working professionals.
Preschool / Childcare / Daycare Teacher (CDA Scholarship Available)
- Employer: Little Britches Academy
- Location: Jacksonville, FL 32257 (Mandarin)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour
Teach in a long-standing local preschool with CDA scholarship + $1,000 bonus and annual Guiding Stars bonuses (3–4k for CDA staff). Comes with 401(k) + match, strong PTO and holiday package, childcare discounts, and lots of teacher-focused perks.
Entry-Level English Teacher (Teach Abroad)
- Employer: English 1
- Location: Based in Jacksonville listing; roles across China, Vietnam, Indonesia
- Type: Full-time, entry-level
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Great for new grads or career changers who want to teach English overseas. Includes performance bonus, paid leave, flight allowance, health insurance, sponsored work visa, free TEFL certification, and free Mandarin lessons.
Retail Training Specialist – Walmart
- Employer: Premium Retail Services
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (field-based)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive with benefits (exact amount not listed)
Train merchandisers in Walmart stores on product knowledge and merchandising standards. Good if you like coaching adults, traveling within about 75 miles, and mixing retail work with hands-on training.
Teacher – Jacksonville Job Corps
- Employer: Eckerd Connects – Jacksonville Job Corps
- Location: 4811 Payne Stewart, Jacksonville, FL 32209
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $57,000 per year
Teach academic subjects to young adults (16–24) in a career training program, with a focus on motivation and strong classroom management. Offers low-cost medical, dental, vision, 19 days PTO in year one, retirement match up to 5%, and is PSLF-eligible.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many schools and training centers keep resumes on file for future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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