🛒 Jacksonville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Jacksonville’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles plus some solid leadership spots. If you like helping people (and don’t mind being on your feet), this is a good time to apply.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Stock shelves, set up displays, keep the sales floor clean, and help customers find parts. Great fit if you’re organized, like physical work, and want strong benefits and promote-from-within growth.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead daily store operations, guest service, and inventory while supporting the Store Director. Comes with up to 40% team member discount, 401(k) match, and full health benefits.

Employer: Crash Champions

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000–$139,035/year (includes incentives)

Work with customers and insurers to write and manage repair estimates and keep clients updated. Good for detail‑oriented folks with strong customer service skills who want higher earning potential plus medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Gate Petroleum Company

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: Not listed

Overnight convenience store role handling checkout, stocking, cleaning, and customer questions. Best for night owls who can lift up to 50 lbs and work weekends/holidays.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Jacksonville, FL (traveling role)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Travel to different stores to build displays, reset shelves, and rotate products. Paid travel with overnights, benefits, and training provided—good if you like being on the road and staying active.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Base pay range listed (exact rate not specified)

Guide guests through the wash, keep the site clean, and help with memberships. Outdoors, fast-paced, and very hands-on—no experience needed, training included.

Employer: University of Florida Jacksonville Physicians, Inc.

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: Not listed

Handle patient scheduling, registration, and insurance verification while also helping train teammates and manage escalated calls. Good step up if you already know UFJPI’s Patient Access Center.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 2174 Edgewood Avenue N, Jacksonville, FL 32254

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run the store: supervise staff, handle opening/closing, stock, cash, and loss prevention. Includes benefits like retirement plans and educational assistance; expect lots of time on your feet and lifting up to 55 lbs.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping customers and stocking, with some nights and weekends. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and employee discount.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Second-in-command running a busy off-price retail store—scheduling, training, merchandising, and loss prevention. Good for experienced retail leaders who want growth at a large, stable company.

Employer: J.Crew

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.00–$15.52/hour

Help customers style outfits, drive sales, and handle basic store tasks. Comes with up to 60% employee discount at J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell.

Employer: Shearer Supply, Inc.

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work the sales counter for HVAC parts and equipment, taking orders and building customer relationships. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO; some lifting and warehouse equipment use.

Employer: Acosta

Location: Jacksonville, FL (heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Travel 75–100% of the time resetting and merchandising stores using planograms. Full benefits, PTO, and steady hours if you’re 21+, detail‑oriented, and okay with frequent overnights.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Focus on stocking, shipment, inventory tasks, and keeping the store clean so guests can shop easily. Great if you like beauty retail but prefer back-of-house and flexible hours, including early mornings and overnights.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$25.40/hour

Shop and pack online grocery orders across the store, from produce to prepared foods. Flexible shifts (especially weekends) plus store discount and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members.

Employer: Sud Stop Car Wash

Location: 4132 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216

Type: Not listed (customer-facing hourly role)

Pay: $15.00+/hour

Greet customers, keep the wash running smoothly, and promote memberships while working outdoors. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and growth paths.

Employer: Pet Supermarket

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Part-time leader helping run the store, care for animals, and guide the team during your shifts. Good for pet lovers with at least 1 year of retail or customer service experience.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the right tech, do demos, and ring up purchases. Comes with a strong employee discount, flexible schedule, and training if you’re into gadgets and helping people.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a travel stop shift—overseeing staff, inventory, and customer service. Includes tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, and quarterly bonus program.

Employer: Venture Coast Marketing

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Not listed (in-person retail role)

Pay: $70,000–$80,000/year

In-person retail sales and brand rep role where you talk with customers, explain products, and support sales goals. Offers flexible schedule, employee discount, and lots of training—strong option if you’re comfortable selling.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, focused application today can easily turn into interviews next week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.