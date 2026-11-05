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🛒 Jacksonville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Jacksonville’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles plus some solid leadership spots. If you like helping people (and don’t mind being on your feet), this is a good time to apply.
Merchandiser/Stocker - Hub-1
Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Stock shelves, set up displays, keep the sales floor clean, and help customers find parts. Great fit if you’re organized, like physical work, and want strong benefits and promote-from-within growth.
Store Operations Manager
Employer: The Fresh Market
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Lead daily store operations, guest service, and inventory while supporting the Store Director. Comes with up to 40% team member discount, 401(k) match, and full health benefits.
Collision Estimator
Employer: Crash Champions
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $65,000–$139,035/year (includes incentives)
Work with customers and insurers to write and manage repair estimates and keep clients updated. Good for detail‑oriented folks with strong customer service skills who want higher earning potential plus medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match.
Cashier/Sales Associate – Overnight (St. Aug Rd/I-295)
Employer: Gate Petroleum Company
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time, overnight
Pay: Not listed
Overnight convenience store role handling checkout, stocking, cleaning, and customer questions. Best for night owls who can lift up to 50 lbs and work weekends/holidays.
Reset Merchandiser
Employer: Advantage Solutions
Location: Jacksonville, FL (traveling role)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17/hour
Travel to different stores to build displays, reset shelves, and rotate products. Paid travel with overnights, benefits, and training provided—good if you like being on the road and staying active.
Team Member
Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Part-time
Pay: Base pay range listed (exact rate not specified)
Guide guests through the wash, keep the site clean, and help with memberships. Outdoors, fast-paced, and very hands-on—no experience needed, training included.
Senior Customer Service Rep – UF Call Center
Employer: University of Florida Jacksonville Physicians, Inc.
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time, days
Pay: Not listed
Handle patient scheduling, registration, and insurance verification while also helping train teammates and manage escalated calls. Good step up if you already know UFJPI’s Patient Access Center.
Assistant Manager II
Employer: Family Dollar
Location: 2174 Edgewood Avenue N, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Help run the store: supervise staff, handle opening/closing, stock, cash, and loss prevention. Includes benefits like retirement plans and educational assistance; expect lots of time on your feet and lifting up to 55 lbs.
Retail Associates
Employer: Hobby Lobby
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Front-of-store role helping customers and stocking, with some nights and weekends. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and employee discount.
Assistant Store Manager
Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Second-in-command running a busy off-price retail store—scheduling, training, merchandising, and loss prevention. Good for experienced retail leaders who want growth at a large, stable company.
Sales Associate (Seasonal)
Employer: J.Crew
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Part-time, seasonal
Pay: $15.00–$15.52/hour
Help customers style outfits, drive sales, and handle basic store tasks. Comes with up to 60% employee discount at J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell.
Counter Sales
Employer: Shearer Supply, Inc.
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Work the sales counter for HVAC parts and equipment, taking orders and building customer relationships. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO; some lifting and warehouse equipment use.
Merchandiser Travel Retail Service
Employer: Acosta
Location: Jacksonville, FL (heavy travel)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17/hour
Travel 75–100% of the time resetting and merchandising stores using planograms. Full benefits, PTO, and steady hours if you’re 21+, detail‑oriented, and okay with frequent overnights.
Seasonal Task Associate
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time, seasonal
Pay: Not listed
Focus on stocking, shipment, inventory tasks, and keeping the store clean so guests can shop easily. Great if you like beauty retail but prefer back-of-house and flexible hours, including early mornings and overnights.
In-Store Shopper (Online Orders) – Part Time
Employer: Whole Foods Market
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Part-time
Pay: $17.00–$25.40/hour
Shop and pack online grocery orders across the store, from produce to prepared foods. Flexible shifts (especially weekends) plus store discount and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members.
Customer Service Attendant
Employer: Sud Stop Car Wash
Location: 4132 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Type: Not listed (customer-facing hourly role)
Pay: $15.00+/hour
Greet customers, keep the wash running smoothly, and promote memberships while working outdoors. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and growth paths.
PT Shift Lead
Employer: Pet Supermarket
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Part-time leader helping run the store, care for animals, and guide the team during your shifts. Good for pet lovers with at least 1 year of retail or customer service experience.
Retail Sales Associate
Employer: Best Buy
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Help customers find the right tech, do demos, and ring up purchases. Comes with a strong employee discount, flexible schedule, and training if you’re into gadgets and helping people.
Retail Shift Leader
Employer: Love’s Travel Stops
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Lead a travel stop shift—overseeing staff, inventory, and customer service. Includes tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, and quarterly bonus program.
Retail Customer Service & Sales Representative
Employer: Venture Coast Marketing
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Type: Not listed (in-person retail role)
Pay: $70,000–$80,000/year
In-person retail sales and brand rep role where you talk with customers, explain products, and support sales goals. Offers flexible schedule, employee discount, and lots of training—strong option if you’re comfortable selling.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, focused application today can easily turn into interviews next week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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