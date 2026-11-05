🚧 Jacksonville construction & skilled trades: several solid openings

Jacksonville’s trades scene is busy right now, especially around shipyards, marine work, and electrical projects. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind heat, heights, or steel decks, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions)

Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions) Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level helper role on the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program, supporting maintenance on USMC vehicles and equipment. You’ll handle tasks like grinding, drilling, masking, and tool/equipment support in a secure base environment; must be a U.S. citizen, able to lift 50 lbs, wear a respirator, and qualify for CAC/Base access.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions)

Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions) Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Skilled electrical tech role working on ship and heavy-vehicle electrical components for the Marine Corps program. Requires an AA or equivalent, 5+ years’ experience, advanced electrical and some electronic knowledge, and the ability to lift 50 lbs and obtain CAC/Base access; you’ll troubleshoot, repair, and sometimes rebuild equipment and mentor junior mechanics.

Employer: Norlee Group (NLG)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-responsibility Sr. Electrical Estimator role focused on large commercial and healthcare projects, often $50M+. You’ll lead bids, manage takeoffs, and mentor other estimators; they’re looking for ~10 years of electrical estimating experience, strong software skills (ConEst, Bluebeam, Procore), and comfort juggling a heavy bid volume.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $44,720 – $78,520/year

Shipyard insulator role working on Navy and commercial vessels—hull board, pipe covering, fire insulation, lagging pads, and spray shields. Needs 3–5 years’ shipboard insulation/lagging experience, comfort in PPE and tight spaces, and solid measuring/math skills; comes with a full benefits package and big-company stability.

Employer: Mid-Atlantic Marine Cleaning

Location: Jacksonville, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Physically demanding marine labor aboard U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and commercial vessels—climbing up to 30 ft, entering 18-inch openings, and working in tanks and confined spaces. Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO; you’ll need a valid driver’s license and ability to obtain DBIDS and access to local shipyards.

Employer: St. Johns Marine Group

Location: Jacksonville, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $32.00 – $34.00/hour

Top-tier welder/fabricator role using MIG, FCAW, TIG, and stick on carbon steel, aluminum, and stainless. You’ll read blueprints, do precise fabrication, and must pass a weld test; includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Ring Power Cat

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Commercial/industrial electrician role installing and maintaining wiring, conduit, transformers, and more, following the National Electrical Code. Looking for 5–6 years’ experience, strong skills with 480V 3‑phase and 120/240V systems, and comfort working indoors/outdoors in noisy, sometimes extreme conditions.

(Note: The second Electrician – Phoenix Products posting is a duplicate of this role, so it’s not listed twice.)

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.