🔧 Jacksonville Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Jacksonville is busy growing, and so are the jobs that keep our buildings, banks, hotels, and landscapes in top shape. If you like hands-on work and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fairfield by Marriott Jacksonville Butler Blvd

Fairfield by Marriott Jacksonville Butler Blvd Location: Jacksonville, FL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Help keep a busy hotel running smoothly by handling routine repairs, guest maintenance requests, and caring for tools and property grounds. Good fit if you like variety and want steady part-time hours in a professional setting.

Employer: Jacksonville Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare

Location: 5377 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209

Type: Full-time

Clean resident rooms and hallways, handle trash, and follow safety and infection-control rules in a healthcare setting. Great if you have 6+ months of housekeeping experience and want stable, full-time work serving seniors and patients.

Employer: Local Landscaping Partners

Location: Jacksonville & Northeast Florida

Type: 1099 Contract (Independent business)

Pay: $50,000 – $250,000 per year (project-based)

Run your own landscaping or outdoor-services business and pick the residential and commercial jobs you want—no lead fees or bidding. Best for established providers with EIN, insurance, tools, and crews who want more volume while staying independent.

Employer: North Florida Rehabilitation Hospital

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Keep patient rooms and hospital areas clean, safe, and stocked to support infection control and a good patient experience. Ideal if you have housekeeping or hospital cleaning experience and want a role with clear routines and purpose.

Employer: Duval Landscape Services

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: From $19.00 per hour

Work Monday–Friday (with some seasonal Saturdays) on HOA and commercial routes doing mowing, trimming, planting, and cleanup. Good for someone who can handle Florida heat, lift 50 lbs, has a driver’s license, and wants paid time off and on-the-job training.

Employer: NLS Cleaning

Location: Jacksonville, FL 32225

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour , 30–45 hours/week

, Benefits: Dental, life insurance, PTO, paid training, advancement

Handle pressure washing and industrial/commercial cleaning using ladders and heavy equipment, day or night. Great if you have 1+ year of pro pressure washing or window cleaning and want solid pay plus benefits.

Employer: Pritchard Industries

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, life, disability, 401(k), growth opportunities

Take care of floors, trash, restrooms, and break rooms to keep facilities clean and safe. Good entry point if you’re dependable, can lift 50 lbs, and want a steady cleaning job with benefits and training.

Employer: Norlee Group (NLG)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Lead field work on commercial electrical systems and HVAC/BAS controls, from troubleshooting to programming platforms like Niagara, Johnson Controls, or Honeywell. Best for techs with 3+ years in commercial controls/electrical, strong code knowledge, and comfort working on rooftops and in mechanical rooms.

Employer: Harbor Group Management Company

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Handle apartment maintenance—plumbing, electrical, HVAC, appliances, and unit turns—plus grounds and amenity upkeep. Great if you have 1+ year general maintenance, EPA certification for refrigerant, and don’t mind on-call evenings/weekends in exchange for strong benefits and bonuses.

Employer: Cennox

Location: Jacksonville, FL + surrounding areas

Type: Full-time, field service

Perks: Company vehicle, tools, paid training, flexible schedule, travel, medical/dental/vision, 401(k)

Service and detail ATMs and bank equipment—cleaning, light repairs, signage, inspections, and photos—across multiple sites. A fit if you have mechanical/electrical aptitude, a valid driver’s license, and like working independently on the road.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good maintenance and grounds roles in Jacksonville tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.