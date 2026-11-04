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📅 Big Kahuna fundraiser order pick-up on Nov. 11

2 days ago
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📢 Big Kahuna fundraiser order pick‑up next week

If your family participated in the Big Kahuna Fundraiser with Jacksonville ISD, your orders will be ready soon.

Pick‑up details:

  • Date: Wednesday, November 11
  • Time: 12:00–4:00 PM

Be sure to swing by during that time window to collect your items so students can deliver them to supporters.

If you have questions, you can contact Jacksonville ISD at 903-586-6511 or webmaster@jisd.org.

More Info: Jacksonville Independent School District -

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