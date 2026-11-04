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📅 Big Kahuna fundraiser order pick-up on Nov. 11
2 days ago
📢 Big Kahuna fundraiser order pick‑up next week
If your family participated in the Big Kahuna Fundraiser with Jacksonville ISD, your orders will be ready soon.
Pick‑up details:
- Date: Wednesday, November 11
- Time: 12:00–4:00 PM
Be sure to swing by during that time window to collect your items so students can deliver them to supporters.
If you have questions, you can contact Jacksonville ISD at 903-586-6511 or webmaster@jisd.org.
More Info: Jacksonville Independent School District -
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