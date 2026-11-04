👔 Jacksonville FL Executive Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Jacksonville’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for people who can run complex projects and teams. Here are a few strong management roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Partners Personnel (supporting a luxury retail brand)

Partners Personnel (supporting a luxury retail brand) Location: Jacksonville, FL (remote-style, cross-functional work)

(remote-style, cross-functional work) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead customer care projects for a North America luxury retail operation. You’ll manage timelines, coordinate teams (Ops, Tech, Training, Vendors), and improve systems and workflows. Great fit if you have 5+ years in project or contact center operations and are comfortable working independently with tools like Salesforce, NICE, Genesys, or Jira.

Employer: RQ Construction, LLC

Location: Based in Jacksonville, FL area, projects at Kings Bay military base (GA)

Based in area, projects at Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $165,000 per year

Run field operations on large, complex military construction projects. You’ll oversee daily site work, safety, schedules, and subcontractors while partnering with a Project Manager. Strong match if you have 5+ years as a superintendent (10+ years total field experience preferred) and want a role with big responsibility and strong pay, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and auto allowance.

Employer: Acosta Group

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive-level role leading sales operations and new business launches. You’ll build systems for issue resolution, align sales, marketing, finance, and operations, and own KPIs and process improvements. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s degree, 8+ years related experience, and 5+ years managing teams who enjoys high-impact, cross-functional leadership.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.