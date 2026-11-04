🚚 Jacksonville Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Jacksonville’s logistics scene is busy, from port operations to big distribution centers. Here are several solid supply chain and logistics roles hiring around town right now.

Employer: UPS

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of package handlers on the midnight shift at a Fortune Global 500 company. This role is hands-on in a fast-paced warehouse, focused on safety, productivity, and coaching your team; ability to lift 70 lbs and work flexible shifts is required.

Employer: NXTPoint Logistics (onsite at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a climate-controlled facility handling receiving, picking, packing, and shipping. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, using material handling equipment, and helping keep inventory accurate in a busy 3PL environment.

Employer: Crowley

Location: Jacksonville, FL – Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Strategic sourcing role supporting Crowley’s marine categories, from requirements through contracts. Ideal if you have 5–8 years in strategic sourcing/contract management and want to lead cross-functional projects, supplier negotiations, and data-driven cost optimization.

Employer: Crowley

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior logistics role managing complex cargo moves, import/export documents, and customer updates. Great fit if you bring 5+ years transportation/logistics experience and know ocean/air docs, customs forms, and U.S. regulations.

Employer: Literary Verse

Location: Jacksonville, FL (on the road)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $23.45 – $26.96/hour

Coordinate purchasing, inventory, and shipments while working closely with suppliers and carriers. This role offers performance bonuses, PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and relocation assistance, and is ideal if you have 2+ years in logistics or operations.

Employer: Grainger

Location: 8001 Forshee Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32219

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: Starts at $18.50/hour (with three raises in 12 months to $19.70/hour, plus differentials for PIE/overnight)

Join a major distribution center doing inbound/outbound tasks like unloading, picking, packing, and shipping. Benefits start day one, with strong 401(k), PTO, and parental leave; you’ll lift up to 75 lbs and work around powered equipment.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions spin-off)

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program by managing maintenance records, logistics data, and equipment status for USMC ground gear. Best for candidates with 4+ years related experience, Marine Corps or similar maintenance admin training, and the ability to obtain a CAC/Base Access.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good logistics roles in Jax tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.