undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Jacksonville Beach Retail Jobs: Multiple J.Crew Factory Roles
Jacksonville Beach retail is buzzing right now, and J.Crew Factory is hiring for both leadership and seasonal floor roles. Good pay, strong discounts, and a fun, fashion-focused vibe.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: J.Crew Factory
- Location: Jacksonville Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time (leadership role)
- Pay: $17.75 – $22.30/hour
Help run the store, coach the sales team, and own a key area like visuals, operations, HR, or service & selling. This role comes with bonus potential, up to 60% off J.Crew/Madewell, PTO for full-time, and access to 401(k) with match and medical/dental/vision (benefits depend on status).
Sales Associate (Seasonal)
- Employer: J.Crew Factory
- Location: Jacksonville Beach, FL
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $15.00 – $15.52/hour
Perfect if you want holiday or short-term hours and love helping people style outfits. You’ll focus on customer service and sales, support daily store tasks, and get up to 60% off plus bonus programs and 401(k) with company match (eligibility varies).
If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.