Jacksonville Beach retail is buzzing right now, and J.Crew Factory is hiring for both leadership and seasonal floor roles. Good pay, strong discounts, and a fun, fashion-focused vibe.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory Location: Jacksonville Beach, FL

Type: Full-time (leadership role)

Pay: $17.75 – $22.30/hour

Help run the store, coach the sales team, and own a key area like visuals, operations, HR, or service & selling. This role comes with bonus potential, up to 60% off J.Crew/Madewell, PTO for full-time, and access to 401(k) with match and medical/dental/vision (benefits depend on status).

Employer: J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory Location: Jacksonville Beach, FL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.00 – $15.52/hour

Perfect if you want holiday or short-term hours and love helping people style outfits. You’ll focus on customer service and sales, support daily store tasks, and get up to 60% off plus bonus programs and 401(k) with company match (eligibility varies).

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.