🏥 Jacksonville Beach Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Jacksonville Beach has a nice mix of wellness, chiropractic, and behavioral health roles right now. Good options here if you like patient care and want steady, in-person work.

Employer: Fiji Tan / Total Body Wellness Spa

Fiji Tan / Location: Jacksonville Beach, FL

Type: Contract, Part-time, Full-time (commission-based employee)

Contract, Part-time, Full-time (commission-based employee) Pay: $15.00 – $40.00 per hour

Blend hands-on spa work with front desk hours. You’ll do facials, waxing, body slimming, and hair spa services, plus 10–20 hours a week as a spa tech at the front. Flexible schedule, low overhead, and training provided if you’re licensed and ready to grow your client base.

Employer: Cooper Chiropractic

Location: Jacksonville Beach, FL

Type: Likely Part-time to Full-time (30–36 hours/week)

Likely Part-time to Full-time (30–36 hours/week) Pay: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) matching

Be the friendly guide for every new patient coming into this chiropractic office. You’ll lead tours, help with exams, support the doctor, and keep patients informed and motivated about their care.

Employer: The Perfect Child ABA

Location: Jacksonville Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $25.00 – $29.00 per hour

Work one-on-one with kids and others with Autism Spectrum Disorders at home, school, and in the community. Great fit if you want experience toward BCBA, special ed, speech therapy, or social work, with training and a supportive clinical team.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send that resume while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.