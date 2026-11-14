Jacksonville is buzzing with campus jobs right now, especially at Jacksonville State University. Good mix of student roles and a solid full-time office job if you want steady hours and benefits.

Employer: Jacksonville State University – Honors Program

Jacksonville State University – Honors Program Location: Jacksonville, AL (Main Campus)

Type: Part-time Graduate Assistantship (up to 20 hrs/week)

(up to 20 hrs/week) Pay: $8.25/hour (max 20 hrs/week for 16 weeks) plus scholarship up to $4,386/semester for tuition & general university fee

Help run the Honors Program: newsletters, events, social media, alumni database, and student records. Great fit if you’re a JSU grad student who likes organizing projects, supporting faculty, and don’t mind some evening/weekend events.

Employer: Jacksonville State University – English Department

Jacksonville State University – English Department Location: Jacksonville, AL (Main Campus)

Type: Federal Work Study / Student position (up to 20 hrs/week)

(up to 20 hrs/week) Pay: $8.25/hour

On-campus office role helping with phones, basic admin work, and support for faculty and staff. You must be eligible for Federal Work Study, enrolled in at least 6 hours, and have at least a 2.0 GPA if not a first-time student.

Employer: Jacksonville State University – Admissions

Jacksonville State University – Admissions Location: Jacksonville, AL (Main Campus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,918.16/year

Schedule: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday

Office-based role processing undergrad applications, checking documents, and answering applicant questions. Good for someone with 2+ years clerical/admin experience, who likes detailed computer work, steady hours, and full state benefits (health, retirement, tuition assistance, paid leave).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—campus jobs often lead to more chances once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.