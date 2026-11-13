Jacksonville’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid part-time options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few good picks if you want flexible hours and steady work.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive auto parts to local shops and customers, help with returns, and keep the store stocked and clean. Good fit if you like being on the road, talking with regular customers, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs (sometimes more with help).

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL Type: Part-time or full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping DIY customers with parts, basic installs (like batteries and wipers), and keeping shelves stocked. Great if you enjoy sales, learning about cars, and staying active during your shift.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL Type: Part-time (about 12 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.00 – $23.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/10/2027

Lead the store crew when managers are away, handle opening/closing, and keep customer service running smoothly. Open availability and willingness to help in the pharmacy (as an RX tech) are important, and part-time benefits like dental, vision, and discounts may be available depending on hours.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your name is in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.