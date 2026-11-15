Jackson’s healthcare scene is busy, and skilled medical pros are in demand—both in local surgery centers and travel lab roles. Here are several solid options if you want steady days or a high‑pay travel contract.

Employer: Teton Outpatient Services / United Surgical Partners International (USPI)

Teton Outpatient Services / Location: Jackson, WY

Type: PRN, weekdays (Monday–Friday, no nights, weekends, holidays, or call )

(Monday–Friday, ) Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on central sterile processing and OR support, plus some help in PreOp/PACU and the business office. Good fit if you have sterile processing training, know OR instruments and sterilizers, and want a predictable daytime schedule.

Employer: Teton Outpatient Services / United Surgical Partners International (USPI)

Teton Outpatient Services / Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, no nights, weekends, holidays, or call )

(Monday–Friday, ) Salary: Not listed; includes medical, dental, vision, PTO (15 days/year start), 401(k), and more

You’ll scrub for multi-specialty cases, maintain a sterile field, and prep instruments and supplies in an accredited ambulatory surgery center. Great if you’ve completed a Surgical Tech program, have OR scrub experience, and want strong benefits with a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks, 4×10 day shifts, 40 hrs/week

, 13 weeks, Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,565.80 (includes wages + housing and per diem)

Travel MLT role in a general lab setting with recruiter support, housing options, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match. Best for techs with at least 2 years’ experience who want strong pay and a Jackson adventure.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks, 10‑hour day shifts, 40 hrs/week

, 13 weeks, Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,394 (estimate includes wages + stipends)

You’ll run complex lab tests on blood and body fluids, using cell counters, cultures, and microscopes. Ideal if you’re ASCP/AMT/HEW/AAB certified with 18+ months’ experience and want day‑one benefits, housing options, and 401(k) matching.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks, 10‑hour day shifts, 40 hrs/week

, 13 weeks, Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,256 (per agency listing)

Day‑shift MLT contract with guaranteed hours, day‑one health insurance, 401(k) with match, and housing options. Good for travelers who like straight talk on pay and want one recruiter handling their whole assignment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.