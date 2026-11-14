Jackson’s leadership job market is small but mighty right now, with a few standout roles that pay very well and offer serious responsibility. If you’ve got senior experience, these are worth a close look.

Employer: License Corporation

License Corporation Location: Jackson, WY (100% remote , global company)

(100% , global company) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, but described as top-of-market compensation with significant equity

High-impact role owning enterprise SaaS implementations after the C‑suite signs the deal. You’ll lead change management, speed up adoption and revenue, and work across sales, product, legal, and engineering. Comes with strong benefits: equity, premium health coverage, 401(k) match, and unlimited PTO.

Employer: Jobot (for a top Design-Build GC)

(for a top Design-Build GC) Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $160,000 per year

Lead multiple or large ground-up construction projects across commercial, healthcare, residential, and more. You’ll run jobs from start to finish, manage subs and vendors, and keep projects on time and on budget. Includes bonus program, full benefits, 401(k) match, and company vehicle or allowance.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Listed as Jackson, WY ; role is on-campus at one of Alpha’s listed campuses

Listed as ; role is at one of Alpha’s listed campuses Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $400,000 USD/year, paid weekly, with benefits

Senior relationship leader for a fast-growing, AI-powered school model. You’ll own trust with every family on a campus, handle sensitive parent concerns, and drive retention and referrals—without running admissions or fundraising. Ideal if you’ve managed ultra–high-net-worth or high-profile clients and want your work to directly impact students.

If any of these feel close to your background, save the link and apply soon—senior roles like this in Jackson don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.