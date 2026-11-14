Jackson’s hospitality scene is busy year-round, and that means steady demand for people who can keep buildings and guest spaces in top shape. Here are a couple of solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away.

Employer: Generation Hospitality Group

Generation Hospitality Group Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep a newly renovated extended-stay hotel running smoothly near Yellowstone and Grand Teton. You’ll handle electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and painting, help plan maintenance schedules, and support a small team to get repairs done safely and on time.

Alternate listing of the same role: Indeed posting

Employer: ClearWay Cleaning

Location: Jackson, WY (good for Jackson, Victor, and nearby)

(good for Jackson, Victor, and nearby) Type: Part-time / flexible (hours vary by bookings)

Salary: Not listed

Clean and reset vacation rentals between guest stays—kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, and living areas. This is a good fit if you want flexible hours, like working on your own, and don’t mind physical work; training and paid training are provided.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.