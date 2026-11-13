Bridger-Teton National Forest will host an open house on Monday, Nov. 16 from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at the Jackson District Office (340 N. Cache St.) to share information on 4 proposed non-motorized trail additions in the Greater Snow King Area. Community members are invited to attend and learn about the proposals. More information: https://t.co/WslUYCBfht

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bridger Teton NF