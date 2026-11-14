Jackson’s healthcare scene is busy year-round, and skilled clinical staff are in high demand. Here are several solid openings if you want to work and live in the Tetons.

Employer: St. John's Health

St. John's Health Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead infection prevention across the hospital, nursing home, home health, hospice, and rehab. Great fit if you have a BSN (or related degree), RN license, and CIC (or plan to get it within 2 years) and enjoy data, policy, and education work more than bedside care.

Employer: St. John's Health

St. John's Health Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on RN role in a fast-paced outpatient surgery setting, caring for patients through all phases of perioperative care. Requires WY RN license, BLS at hire, and ENPC/PALS + ACLS within 30 days; surgical or perianesthesia experience is preferred.

Employer: St. John's Health

St. John's Health Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform a wide range of clinical lab testing, QC, and troubleshooting in a busy hospital lab. You’ll need an AAS in Medical Laboratory Technology and MLT certification and should be comfortable on your feet most of the shift.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $2,042 per week (based on 40 hours; stipend TBD)

13-week travel OT assignment (40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts) in a rehab setting. Good option if you want solid weekly pay plus the chance to experience Jackson without a long-term commitment.

Employer: Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Per diem

Salary: Not listed

Mix of front desk and clinical MA work in a dermatology clinic—rooming patients, assisting with procedures, and handling check-in/check-out and scheduling. Per diem role with no weekends, sign-on bonus, PTO eligibility, and product/procedure discounts for those meeting hours requirements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Jackson’s healthcare jobs tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.