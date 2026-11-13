Jackson’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially if you’ve got experience with ultra-high-net-worth families or luxury hospitality. Here are several top executive roles hiring in and around Jackson, WY.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Jackson, WY (Jackson Hole campus)

Salary: $400,000/year USD , weekly pay, full benefits

, weekly pay, full benefits Type: Full-time, on-site

Why it’s interesting: Lead parent relationships for an Alpha campus, focusing on enrollment, retention, and advocacy with ultra-high-net-worth families—without running fundraising or operations. You’ll handle high-stakes parent issues, protect Alpha’s 2 Hour Learning model, and be the face of the school in the local community.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Jackson, WY (Alpha network role tied to campus locations)

Salary: $400,000/year USD , weekly pay, full benefits

, weekly pay, full benefits Type: Full-time, on-campus

Why it’s interesting: Senior relationship role for someone with 12+ years managing high-touch UHNW clients. You’ll know every family at a campus, handle serious concerns end-to-end, and drive retention and referrals while explaining Alpha’s AI-powered 2 Hour Learning model.

Employer: SkyBridge Luxury (confidential client)

(confidential client) Location: Jackson Hole, WY (on-site)

Salary: $150,000–$180,000 base + bonus + relocation assistance

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Run day-to-day operations for an ultra-luxury mountain resort serving highly discerning guests and residence owners. You’ll lead department heads, own service standards and budgets, and partner closely with ownership on long-term property care and improvements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—often the full posting sparks ideas about your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.