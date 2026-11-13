Jackson’s shops are busy year-round, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. If you like talking with people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you keep the store running smoothly by bagging groceries, helping customers to their cars, collecting carts, and keeping aisles and the parking lot clean. Good fit if you’re friendly, like moving around, and want to build basic customer service skills; no retail experience required.

(Also listed on Indeed; same role)

Employer: lululemon

lululemon Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $25.00 – $28.75/hour

Total Target Base Pay (with bonus): $27.00 – $30.75/hour

Leadership-track retail job where you run the floor, coach the team, and make sure every guest gets great product advice and service. Includes opening/closing the store, helping hit daily sales goals, and supporting hiring and training. Comes with a bonus plan, benefits, paid time off, retirement matching, and a generous employee discount.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.