🍽️ Jackson, WY Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Jackson’s hospitality scene is busy year-round, thanks to the ski hills and national parks. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with guests, food, and a mountain-town vibe.

Employer: Noble House Hotels & Resorts (Hotel Terra)

Noble House Hotels & Resorts (Hotel Terra) Location: Jackson, WY (Teton Village)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes medical, 401(k), ski perks, discounts)

Lead the front desk and concierge team at a 4-diamond, ski-in/ski-out hotel at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Good fit if you have 2+ years hotel leadership experience and want strong benefits plus ski pass discounts in a prime resort setting.

Employer: Snow King Mountain Resort

Snow King Mountain Resort Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run all culinary operations at Jackson’s in-town ski resort, from winter crowds to summer activities. You’ll handle menus, cost control, events, and banquets, and lead kitchen teams across multiple outlets right at the edge of downtown.

Employer: COREcruitment Ltd (for a luxury hotel in Jackson Hole)

COREcruitment Ltd (for a luxury hotel in Jackson Hole) Location: Jackson Hole, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$130,000 base + bonus potential

High-level role shaping the culinary vision across multiple outlets, including a new restaurant concept. Comes with medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, relocation help, subsidized housing (if available), and ski pass, ideal for someone with luxury / fine dining or Michelin-level experience.

Employer: Sodexo at Teton County School District 1

at Teton County School District 1 Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: $28.00 per hour

Weekday morning shifts helping prep, serve food, and keep stations clean in local schools. No experience needed, and Sodexo notes training, benefits, and a flexible, supportive environment with potential to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers in Jackson are growing and may have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.