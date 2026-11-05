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Jackson

🚌 Jackson, WY Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dxqcp_1GnCLK5a00

Jackson’s busy seasons keep wheels turning year-round, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like staying on the move and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Delivery Driver

  • Employer: Domino's
  • Location: Jackson, WY
  • Type: Part-time
  • Pay: Not listed

Flexible delivery job bringing pizza around town. Good fit if you want hours that work around school, another job, or outdoor time, and you’re 18+ with a valid US driver’s license and a safe driving record.

Customer Service Delivery Driver

  • Employer: Sherwin-Williams
  • Location: 3640 S Park Dr, Jackson, WY 83001
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: $23/hour

Mix of in-store customer service and local deliveries using company vans or pickups. You’ll help customers choose paint, handle sales, and load, transport, and deliver orders; must be 21+ with a valid driver’s license and able to lift up to 70 lbs.

Rental Equipment Technician

  • Employer: Western States Equipment
  • Location: Jackson, WY
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: $21.50–$43.00/hour DOE

Hands-on role working with construction and rental equipment, doing inspections, basic repairs, and some deliveries. Great if you have mechanical aptitude, a valid driver’s license, and want a path to grow your skills and pay over time.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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