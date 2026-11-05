📣 Jackson, WY Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Six-Figure Paths

Jackson’s sales and marketing scene is small but mighty right now, with several roles built for strong closers and relationship builders. If you like people, numbers, and mountain-town life, these are worth a look.

Employer: Better Talent (for The Clear Creek Group )

Better Talent (for ) Location: Jackson, WY (local, in-person role)

(local, in-person role) Type: Full-time

Compensation: $150,000–$250,000+ total, $100,000–$120,000 base + $50,000–$100,000+ incentives

Lead growth for Jackson Hole’s top luxury vacation rental and property management company. You’ll build a portfolio of high-end homes, work directly with leadership, and earn serious commission upside; relocation help ($5,000–$15,000) and possible housing allowance are on the table for the right person.

Employer: Best Version Media

Location: Jackson, WY (local territory)

(local territory) Type: Full-time, 100% commission, independent contractor

Compensation: Year 1 potential $65,000+, Year 2 potential $150,000+, uncapped

Run your own community magazine and sell bundled print + digital marketing to local businesses. This is a field-based, relationship-heavy role with structured training, daily coaching, and big upside for self-starters who like owning their schedule.

Employer: BELLA Fine Goods / Azadi Navajo Rugs

Location: 55 S Cache St, Jackson, WY 83001 (on the Town Square)

(on the Town Square) Type: Full-time, in person

Compensation: Seasoned candidates can earn $100,000–$200,000 annually

Sell fine art, jewelry, rugs, and upscale home furnishings to high-end clients and designers in a gallery setting. Comes with generous salary plus incentives, paid vacation, 401(k), and growth in a long-running, family-owned luxury brand.

Employer: PRA Events, Inc.

Location: Jackson Hole area (hybrid: work from home + on-site events)

(hybrid: work from home + on-site events) Type: Full-time

Compensation: Not listed

Blend creative event design with hands-on production for a national destination management company. You’ll partner with sales, manage budgets and logistics, lead field staff on-site, and enjoy a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/sick/holidays, stipends, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.