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Jackson
🍽️ Multiple Jackson, WY food & hospitality jobs, up to $33/hr
2 days ago
Jackson’s food scene is busy year‑round, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast‑paced work, good food, and steady hours, these are worth a look.
MEAT/MEAT CUTTER (Part Time)
- Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers
- Location: Jackson, WY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about prepping, cutting, and stocking meat while helping customers at the counter. Good fit if you’re comfortable with sharp tools, can work weekends/holidays, and like working on a busy team.
Food and Beverage Manager – Snake River Sporting Club
- Employer: Noble House Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Jackson, WY (Snake River Sporting Club / The Sylvan Lodge)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Lead restaurant operations at a luxury golf and resort property, mentoring staff and overseeing service, inventory, and costs. Comes with year‑round benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO), possible employee housing, meals, and even golfing privileges.
Prepared Foods Cook / Food Production – Full Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Jackson, WY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25.50–$33.50 per hour
Cook for the hot bar, salad bar, and prepared foods case, keeping everything fresh, stocked, and looking great. Good for someone who can follow recipes, handle an 8‑hour standing shift, and wants solid benefits and store discounts.
Bartender
- Employer: The Rose
- Location: Jackson, WY
- Type: In‑person, 30–45 hours/week
- Salary: $8.00–$12.00 per hour (plus tips)
Mix classic and craft cocktails, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly using the TOAST POS system. Best for experienced bartenders who like a lively, high‑volume environment.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many places are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Jackson.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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