🍽️ Multiple Jackson, WY food & hospitality jobs, up to $33/hr

Jackson’s food scene is busy year‑round, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast‑paced work, good food, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about prepping, cutting, and stocking meat while helping customers at the counter. Good fit if you’re comfortable with sharp tools, can work weekends/holidays, and like working on a busy team.

Employer: Noble House Hotels & Resorts

Noble House Hotels & Resorts Location: Jackson, WY (Snake River Sporting Club / The Sylvan Lodge)

(Snake River Sporting Club / The Sylvan Lodge) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead restaurant operations at a luxury golf and resort property, mentoring staff and overseeing service, inventory, and costs. Comes with year‑round benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO), possible employee housing, meals, and even golfing privileges.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Jackson, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.50–$33.50 per hour

Cook for the hot bar, salad bar, and prepared foods case, keeping everything fresh, stocked, and looking great. Good for someone who can follow recipes, handle an 8‑hour standing shift, and wants solid benefits and store discounts.

Employer: The Rose

Location: Jackson, WY

Type: In‑person, 30–45 hours/week

In‑person, Salary: $8.00–$12.00 per hour (plus tips)

Mix classic and craft cocktails, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly using the TOAST POS system. Best for experienced bartenders who like a lively, high‑volume environment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many places are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Jackson.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.