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👔 Jackson, WY Executive Roles With Multiple Leadership Openings
Jackson’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in property management and local nonprofits. If you’ve got management experience and love the Tetons, these roles are worth a look.
Community Manager – Multifamily Housing
- Employer: RPM Living
- Location: Jackson, WY (on-site at an apartment community)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$95,000/year + bonuses
Run all business operations for an apartment community, leading the on-site team, managing budgets, and keeping residents happy. This role stands out for top industry pay, weekly paychecks, strong benefits (401k match, health, PTO), and clear paths for career growth in property management.
Assistant Manager – Apartment Community
- Employer: Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)
- Location: Jackson, WY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $26.00–$28.00/hour
Support the Community Manager with day-to-day operations, resident relations, leasing, and collections. Good fit if you have at least 6 months in property management, want bonus potential, rent discounts, and strong benefits, and are ready to grow into a bigger leadership role.
Executive Director – Entrepreneur Support Nonprofit
- Employer: Silicon Couloir (501(c)(3) nonprofit)
- Location: Jackson, WY (some hybrid flexibility; regional travel)
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $130,000–$150,000/year + annual bonus
Lead a well-known local nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs and economic vitality in the Teton region. You’ll be the “fundraiser-in-chief”, manage programs like Pitch Day and TEAMS, guide a small team, work closely with the Board, and represent the organization across the region. Includes health insurance, PTO, retirement plan, holidays, and wellness benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on growth paths and related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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