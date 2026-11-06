undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Local Authority
📢 Village seeks firms for Hasmer Lake Park project (RFP due Jan 4, 2027)
8 days ago
📢 Village of Jackson RFP: Hasmer Lake Park Development
The Village of Jackson is looking for qualified engineering and design firms to work on the Hasmer Lake Park Development Project.
Key details:
- Project type: Park development design/engineering
- Location: Hasmer Lake Park, Village of Jackson
- Who should respond: Qualified engineering and design firms
- Proposal deadline: January 4, 2027
Interested firms should review the Request for Proposals (RFP) on the Village website for full project details and proposal requirements, then submit their proposals by January 4, 2027.
More Info: Hasmer Lake Park - Park Development Project | Jack...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.