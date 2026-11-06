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Local Authority

📢 Village seeks firms for Hasmer Lake Park project (RFP due Jan 4, 2027)

8 days ago
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📢 Village of Jackson RFP: Hasmer Lake Park Development

The Village of Jackson is looking for qualified engineering and design firms to work on the Hasmer Lake Park Development Project.

Key details:

  • Project type: Park development design/engineering
  • Location: Hasmer Lake Park, Village of Jackson
  • Who should respond: Qualified engineering and design firms
  • Proposal deadline: January 4, 2027

Interested firms should review the Request for Proposals (RFP) on the Village website for full project details and proposal requirements, then submit their proposals by January 4, 2027.

More Info: Hasmer Lake Park - Park Development Project | Jack...

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