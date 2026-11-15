Jackson’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for flexible, people-focused roles. If you like staying active and helping customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Jackson, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early morning role keeping the store stocked, clean, and ready for shoppers. You’ll stay on your feet, move freight, set merchandise, and help customers while working with a large, growing national retailer.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #335

Location: 2196 Emporium Dr, Jackson, TN 38305

Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible premiums and incentives

Help customers in the health and beauty aisles and set creative displays. Comes with Walmart’s big-company perks like health coverage options, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Jackson, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.50 – $19.00 per hour

Travel between stores building displays, resetting shelves, and tracking inventory for well-known brands. Good fit if you like working independently, staying on the move, and want flexible hours with training and benefits options.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Jackson, TN

Type: Not listed (route-based role)

Pay: $17 – $20 per hour + performance bonuses

Route role focused on keeping popular snacks stocked and visible in grocery and convenience stores. Monday–Friday schedule, weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits, 401(k) with match, and bonus potential up to $2,000 a year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.