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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Jackson, TN
Looking for a new feline friend in Jackson, TN? These adoptable cats at Jackson Animal Care Center are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Fish flakes
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center
- Phone: (731) 422-7028
Fish flakes is a striking tortoiseshell girl with a unique coat and bright eyes. She’s a young kitty with lots of life ahead of her and is waiting patiently for someone to take her home.
👉 Meet Fish flakes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Venus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center
- Phone: (731) 422-7028
Venus has a soft gray tabby coat and a gentle look that’s hard to resist. This young girl would love a safe window to watch the world from and a person to call her own.
👉 Meet Venus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flora
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center
- Phone: (731) 422-7028
Flora is a classic tuxedo cat with smart black-and-white markings. As an adult, she’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Flora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tot
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center
- Phone: (731) 422-7028
Tot is a young tuxedo boy with bold markings and a curious face. He’s waiting for someone who will give him toys, treats, and a comfy spot on the couch.
👉 Meet Tot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ladybug
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center
- Phone: (731) 422-7028
Ladybug is a pretty brown tabby with classic stripes. This young girl would love a family who will give her time to settle in and feel safe.
👉 Meet Ladybug and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roly poly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center
- Phone: (731) 422-7028
Roly poly is a young brown tabby boy with a fun name and a sweet look. He’s ready for a home where he can play, nap, and grow up loved.
👉 Meet Roly poly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Firefy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center
- Phone: (731) 422-7028
Firefy is another lovely brown tabby girl, with a soft coat and bright expression. She’s hoping someone will choose her and give her a forever home.
👉 Meet Firefy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Jackson, TN, please consider visiting Jackson Animal Care Center or calling (731) 422-7028 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.