Looking for a new feline friend in Jackson, TN? These adoptable cats at Jackson Animal Care Center are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center

Phone: (731) 422-7028

Fish flakes is a striking tortoiseshell girl with a unique coat and bright eyes. She’s a young kitty with lots of life ahead of her and is waiting patiently for someone to take her home.

👉 Meet Fish flakes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center

Phone: (731) 422-7028

Venus has a soft gray tabby coat and a gentle look that’s hard to resist. This young girl would love a safe window to watch the world from and a person to call her own.

👉 Meet Venus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center

Phone: (731) 422-7028

Flora is a classic tuxedo cat with smart black-and-white markings. As an adult, she’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Flora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center

Phone: (731) 422-7028

Tot is a young tuxedo boy with bold markings and a curious face. He’s waiting for someone who will give him toys, treats, and a comfy spot on the couch.

👉 Meet Tot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center

Phone: (731) 422-7028

Ladybug is a pretty brown tabby with classic stripes. This young girl would love a family who will give her time to settle in and feel safe.

👉 Meet Ladybug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center

Phone: (731) 422-7028

Roly poly is a young brown tabby boy with a fun name and a sweet look. He’s ready for a home where he can play, nap, and grow up loved.

👉 Meet Roly poly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center

Phone: (731) 422-7028

Firefy is another lovely brown tabby girl, with a soft coat and bright expression. She’s hoping someone will choose her and give her a forever home.

👉 Meet Firefy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jackson, TN, please consider visiting Jackson Animal Care Center or calling (731) 422-7028 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.