Jackson’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big chains and local employers. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring around town.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 1000 Whitehall St, Jackson, TN 38301

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers, run the cash register, and keep the store stocked and clean. This role is active and hands-on, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance even as a part-time associate.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Jackson, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $50,000–$75,000+ total annual compensation (base + commission)

Work with RV customers to schedule repairs, explain services, and suggest add-ons. This is a commission-based role with uncapped commissions, plus PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, discounts, and tuition reimbursement for eligible staff.

Employer: David’s Bridal

David’s Bridal Location: Jackson, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay range not listed (varies by experience and location)

Lead the alterations team, fit and tailor dresses, and support stylists during busy sales times. This role mixes customer service and technical sewing skills, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, wellness days, holidays (including your birthday), and employee discounts.

Employer: ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Location: Jackson, TN (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$20.00 per hour

Front-desk style role at a local durable medical equipment company, Monday–Friday 8:00 am–4:30 pm. You’ll greet clients, answer phones, enter orders, and support other departments, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.