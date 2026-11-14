Jackson has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, safe home. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $10

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Jackson, TN)

Ruby Tuesday is a sweet little kitten who is already litterbox trained. She loves to play and snuggle and has been handled every day since she was about 3 weeks old, so she’s used to people. She’s just starting to meet dogs and seems curious and not very skittish.

She was part of a litter found under a porch. Her semi-feral mom has been spayed and returned outside, and all her siblings have been rehomed — Ruby Tuesday is the last one still waiting for a family.

👉 Meet Ruby Tuesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center

Phone: (731) 422-7028

Gargoyle is a handsome gray tabby adult cat waiting at Jackson Animal Care Center. If you’re looking for a mature kitty instead of a tiny kitten, he could be a great match.

Call the shelter for more details about his personality, health, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet Gargoyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center

Phone: (731) 422-7028

nymphadora is a lovely brown tabby adult cat also waiting at Jackson Animal Care Center. She may be a good fit if you want a grown cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage.

Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her temperament, medical history, and compatibility with your home.

👉 Meet nymphadora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jackson, TN, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the listed contacts or visit their online profiles to start the adoption process, and share this with friends who might be looking for a new feline family member.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.