Jackson’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid options here, from medical transport to pizza runs.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: Jackson, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive patients, families, and staff for a major rehab hospital and be a friendly face during their care. Comes with strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help) and steady, local work.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Jackson, TN (must live within 100 miles of Memphis, TN or 150 miles of Baton Rouge/Reserve, LA and in AR/LA/MS/TN)

(must live within 100 miles of Memphis, TN or 150 miles of Baton Rouge/Reserve, LA and in AR/LA/MS/TN) Type: Full-time company driver

Pay: $1,370–$1,675 per week average + mileage & hourly pay

+ mileage & hourly pay Sign-on bonus: Up to $5,000 (experience-based)

Haul mostly non-hazardous liquid chemicals in tanker trailers with weekly home time. Includes paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and extra pay for added CDL endorsements.

Employer: Domino’s (franchise location)

Location: Jackson, TN – Walker Rd.

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Typical earnings: Over $20/hr (wage + tips + mileage)

Use your own car to deliver pizzas with flexible shifts you can build around school, another job, or family. Tips and mileage are paid daily, and there’s room to move up into shift lead and management if you want a long-term path.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—drivers are in demand here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.