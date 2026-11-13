Jackson’s hands-on jobs are busy right now—especially roles that keep plants, homes, and cars in top shape. If you like fixing, cleaning, or maintaining things, these are worth a look.

Employer: Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Location: Jackson, TN

Jackson, TN Type: FULL-TIME, 3rd shift (6:30 PM – 7:00 AM)

FULL-TIME, Pay: $38.32/hour + $0.50 shift differential

Anticipated close date: November 19, 2026

You’ll keep the plant’s ammonia refrigeration system running safely and smoothly—inspecting, troubleshooting, and repairing mechanical and electrical equipment. This role comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), PTO) and a chance to join the Emergency Response team and grow your technical skills.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Jackson, TN

Jackson, TN Type: FULL-TIME

Perfect if you love cars and working on your own. You’ll travel to customers, using your own detailing gear to clean, polish, and protect vehicles while delivering friendly, professional service.

Employer: Lookout Pest Control, Inc

Location: Jackson, TN

Jackson, TN Type: FULL-TIME

You’ll be out in the field inspecting homes and businesses, treating for pests, and talking with customers about solutions. This is a good fit if you like being active, driving between stops, and don’t mind attics, crawl spaces, and outdoor work in all seasons.

Employer: Altor Solutions

Location: Jackson, TN

Jackson, TN Type: FULL-TIME, Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM (OT as needed)

Hands-on role keeping a manufacturing plant running—repairing machines, doing preventive maintenance, light electrical and plumbing, and building upkeep. Great if you have a few years of maintenance experience and like solving mechanical and electrical problems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.