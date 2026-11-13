Jackson’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like B2B, territory work, or helping walk-in customers. Here are a few strong roles hiring in Jackson, TN this week.

Employer: Spectrum Business

Spectrum Business Location: Jackson, TN (office-based, local territory)

(office-based, local territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes comprehensive pay and benefits package)

Consultative B2B role selling voice, data, and video solutions to small, mid, and large businesses. Good fit if you like territory sales, cold outreach, and closing bigger-ticket deals, and have experience exceeding quotas in telecom or similar.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Jackson, TN (area or home office, frequent travel)

(area or home office, frequent travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $120,000 base + annual incentive bonus

High-level new business development role focused on signing new accounts through GPO partner programs. Ideal if you have 7+ years of winning new accounts, are comfortable with executive-level selling, and like working with multiple teams (sales, finance, operations).

Employer: Mariner Finance

Location: Jackson, TN (branch-based)

(branch-based) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour + monthly incentive

Front-line role mixing customer service, sales, and basic finance. You’ll help customers with loan options, process applications, handle payments, and work toward branch sales goals. Good for someone with at least 1 year in sales or customer service who wants steady hours and clear targets.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.