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📣 Jackson, TN Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Jackson’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like B2B, territory work, or helping walk-in customers. Here are a few strong roles hiring in Jackson, TN this week.
Mid Market Account Executive, Spectrum Business
- Employer: Spectrum Business
- Location: Jackson, TN (office-based, local territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes comprehensive pay and benefits package)
Consultative B2B role selling voice, data, and video solutions to small, mid, and large businesses. Good fit if you like territory sales, cold outreach, and closing bigger-ticket deals, and have experience exceeding quotas in telecom or similar.
Area Business Development Manager
- Employer: US Foods
- Location: Jackson, TN (area or home office, frequent travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $120,000 base + annual incentive bonus
High-level new business development role focused on signing new accounts through GPO partner programs. Ideal if you have 7+ years of winning new accounts, are comfortable with executive-level selling, and like working with multiple teams (sales, finance, operations).
Loan Sales Associate
- Employer: Mariner Finance
- Location: Jackson, TN (branch-based)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour + monthly incentive
Front-line role mixing customer service, sales, and basic finance. You’ll help customers with loan options, process applications, handle payments, and work toward branch sales goals. Good for someone with at least 1 year in sales or customer service who wants steady hours and clear targets.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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