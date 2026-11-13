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🏥 Jackson, TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Now Hiring
Jackson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to advanced clinical roles. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a fresh start.
Locum | Physician Gastroenterology
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Jackson, TN
- Type: Contract / Locum
- Salary: Not listed
2 weeks per month, 7 am–5 pm with no after-hours call, inpatient only. General GI or ERCP, board certification and hospital privileges required. CompHealth handles travel, housing, credentialing, malpractice, and pays weekly so you can focus on patient care.
Patient Care Tech - (A6 Med-Surg) Evergreen
- Employer: West Tennessee Healthcare
- Location: Jackson, TN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role on a Med-Surg unit doing vital signs, patient hygiene, turning/ambulation, feeding, and transport, plus basic clerical tasks. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, can get BLS during orientation, and want direct patient experience in a hospital setting.
Registered Dietitian
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Jackson, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide medical nutrition therapy for pediatric patients, including assessments, individualized care plans, and family education. Ideal if you’re strong in pediatric nutrition, documentation, and teamwork with clinical and foodservice staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it—your friend, classmate, or coworker might be the right fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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