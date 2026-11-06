📣 Several Jackson, TN Sales & Marketing Roles With Strong Benefits

Jackson’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid roles in both industrial solutions and insurance services. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Solenis / Chem-Aqua, a Solenis Company

Solenis / Location: Jackson, TN (field-based in local territory)

(field-based in local territory) Type: Full-time

Compensation: Competitive base + uncapped commission, full benefits, vehicle allowance, health insurance, 401(k) match and more (exact range set by employer; very wide posted range is likely a placeholder)

Grow a sales territory while helping hospitals, data centers, and plants run cleaner and more efficiently. This is a B2B role with ongoing sales and technical training, strong support from a global company, and uncapped earning potential if you like hunting for new business.

Employer: Higginbotham

Location: Based out of Jackson, TN – in-office or remote from within the continental U.S.

– in-office or Type: Full-time

Compensation: Not listed; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), equity incentive plan, PTO, holidays, wellness program

Support and grow commercial property & casualty accounts while working closely with producers and carriers. This role fits someone with 3–5 years of P&C experience, strong Excel skills, and a current General Lines or P&C license, who wants a mix of client service, problem-solving, and long-term account relationships.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.