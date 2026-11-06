🐱 Friendly Jackson Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes

Jackson has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, take a look at these adoptable kitties.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)

(fee-waived adoption) Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center

Phone: (731) 422-7028

Handsome Tuxedo Mask is a classic black-and-white gentleman looking for a family to love him. With his striking tuxedo coat, he’ll look right at home curled up on your couch or watching birds from the window.

👉 Meet Tuxedo Mask and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center

Phone: (731) 422-7028

Hallie is a lovely young calico with beautiful patchwork coloring. She’s at a great age to settle into a new home and grow up with her people.

👉 Meet Hallie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center

Phone: (731) 422-7028

Mollie is a classic brown tabby with soft stripes and a calm, grown-up charm. She’s ready for a quiet spot in a loving home where she can feel safe and settled.

👉 Meet Mollie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Jackson Animal Care Center at (731) 422-7028 to ask about visiting and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these kitties find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.