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🐱 Friendly Jackson Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Jackson has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, take a look at these adoptable kitties.
Tuxedo Mask
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)
- Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center
- Phone: (731) 422-7028
Handsome Tuxedo Mask is a classic black-and-white gentleman looking for a family to love him. With his striking tuxedo coat, he’ll look right at home curled up on your couch or watching birds from the window.
👉 Meet Tuxedo Mask and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hallie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center
- Phone: (731) 422-7028
Hallie is a lovely young calico with beautiful patchwork coloring. She’s at a great age to settle into a new home and grow up with her people.
👉 Meet Hallie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mollie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center
- Phone: (731) 422-7028
Mollie is a classic brown tabby with soft stripes and a calm, grown-up charm. She’s ready for a quiet spot in a loving home where she can feel safe and settled.
👉 Meet Mollie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Jackson Animal Care Center at (731) 422-7028 to ask about visiting and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these kitties find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.