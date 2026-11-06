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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Jackson, TN
Looking for a loyal friend in Jackson, TN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Jackson Animal Care Center for a family to love.
Caleb
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center
- Phone: (731) 422-7028
Caleb is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix with a rich brown coat and a big heart to match. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone who can give him a stable, loving home and a soft place to land. Your visit could be the start of his new life.
👉 Meet Caleb and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Richie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young (about 10 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center
- Phone: (731) 422-7028
Richie is a young Labrador Retriever mix who lives life on one setting: happy-go-lucky. At around 10 months old, he’s almost full grown but still thinks he’s a tiny lap dog. He loves people, attention, and being right in the middle of the fun. If you want a cheerful buddy who brightens every day, Richie could be your guy.
👉 Meet Richie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sully
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center
- Phone: (731) 422-7028
Sully is an adult Labrador Retriever mix with a sleek black coat and a calm, steady presence. He’s the kind of dog who’s ready to be your walking partner, couch buddy, and loyal best friend once he settles into a home of his own.
👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Jackson, TN, consider stopping by Jackson Animal Care Center or calling (731) 422-7028 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.