🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Jackson, TN

Looking for a loyal friend in Jackson, TN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Jackson Animal Care Center for a family to love.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center

Phone: (731) 422-7028

Caleb is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix with a rich brown coat and a big heart to match. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone who can give him a stable, loving home and a soft place to land. Your visit could be the start of his new life.

👉 Meet Caleb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 10 months)

Young (about 10 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center

Phone: (731) 422-7028

Richie is a young Labrador Retriever mix who lives life on one setting: happy-go-lucky. At around 10 months old, he’s almost full grown but still thinks he’s a tiny lap dog. He loves people, attention, and being right in the middle of the fun. If you want a cheerful buddy who brightens every day, Richie could be your guy.

👉 Meet Richie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Jackson Animal Care Center

Phone: (731) 422-7028

Sully is an adult Labrador Retriever mix with a sleek black coat and a calm, steady presence. He’s the kind of dog who’s ready to be your walking partner, couch buddy, and loyal best friend once he settles into a home of his own.

👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Jackson, TN, consider stopping by Jackson Animal Care Center or calling (731) 422-7028 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.